Snap One Unveils a A New Standard in Lighting Control Elegance

Snap One, now part of ADI Global Distribution, introduced its Lux by Control4 keypads, dimmers and receptacles. Designed for luxury spaces, this reimagined and reengineered new collection of lighting controls delivers elegance and style, while offering flexible and customizable choices for luxury spaces launching later this year.

['Visually Absorbable' Information Delivery]

“With Lux by Control4, we’re providing customers with the premium offering they've been requesting to win more luxury projects,” said Jeff Thomas, senior director of product management for lighting at Snap One. “This line represents a major leap forward in lighting control design that combines refined style with ergonomic functionality, integrates seamlessly with our Control4 automation platform, and gives Snap One and ADI customers a luxury option for discerning clients who want the very best.”

Blending aesthetics and functionality, the Lux by Control4 lineup features premium metal faceplates in a variety of sophisticated colors and finishes with innovative new dimming technology. Offered in both wired and wireless versions, these sleek, architecturally inspired lighting control interfaces can be customized to complement surrounding design elements while accommodating the unique installation and integration needs of any project.

[The 'Old Days' Really Weren't That Long Ago]

The Lux by Control4 line emphasizes personalization and sophistication. Each keypad features a cohesive aesthetic with meticulously arranged buttons and geometric precision, all set within a uniform, refined faceplate. The Lux dimmers include our new patent-pending dimming technology that provides exceptional current and voltage control for optimized dimming for a wide variety of load types and increased load capacity ideal for dimming LEDs up to 600W. The faceplates incorporate built-in magnets, enabling tool-free installation, removal, and reapplication with ease.