AtlasIED Unveils Wall Controllers for Atmosphere Audio Control System

AtlasIED launched its new C-T4 series wall controllers, which join the Atmosphere audio control system technology family. These innovative controllers are designed to elevate user interaction and streamline audio management in commercial environments.

[SCN Announces 2025 Stellar Service Awards]

The C-T4 series controllers feature a 4.3-inch programmable touchscreen, a capacitive touch volume slider, programmable action buttons, and a built-in PIR motion sensor. With seamless plug-and-play integration into the Atmosphere ecosystem, the controllers allow for effortless configuration of zones, sources, recalling actions, and more. These features enhance the Atmosphere system's flexibility and user-friendliness in settings ranging from hospitality venues to corporate offices.

“The introduction of the C-T4 series wall controllers represents a significant leap forward in how users interact with their Atmosphere system,” said Tom Lureman, director of engineering and product management at AtlasIED. “By combining a customizable touchscreen interface with tactile controls and motion sensing capabilities, we’re offering a more intuitive and responsive user experience that adapts to the dynamic needs of commercial spaces.”

When motion is detected, the integrated PIR motion sensor adds an extra layer of automation by triggering preset actions or behaviors on the AZM head-end processor. This feature can enhance energy efficiency by optimizing audio settings based on room occupancy.

Designed with versatility, the C-T4 series models are all 2-gang devices that plug directly into Atmosphere AZM head-end processors. They support daisy-chaining over distances of up to 1,000 feet, offering significant flexibility for installation in a wide range of commercial environments.

Available in four variants to meet diverse design preferences and functional requirements, the C-T4 series includes: C-T4, C-T4-B, C-T4BT, and C-T4BT-B.