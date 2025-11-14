Extron NAV Pro AV over IP Series Added to DoDIN Approved Products List

Extron's NAV Pro AV over IP Series has been selected by the Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) for placement on the Department of Defense Information Network Approved Products List (DoDIN APL). Products on the DoDIN APL are approved for use in a wide range of government installations. The NAV Series is the most advanced professional AV over IP technology to receive this Department of Defense certification, enabling confident installation of NAV Series systems in the most secure information and network infrastructures.

[High Marks for AVoIP]

"Extron has a long history of providing the greatest selection of pro AV products for government installations," said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. "Achieving JITC certification for our NAV, FOX, XTP, DTP, signal processing, and IPCP Pro Series control products is a testament of our dedication to engineering excellence. We now have the most comprehensive DoD-tested and approved offering in the AV industry."

Extron products qualify for the DoDIN APL under the Video Distribution System category. Extron AV signal switching and distribution products on the Approved Products List include NAV Series Pro AVoIP, FOX Series fiber optic products, DTP twisted pair solutions, and XTP multi-format systems, along with specific models for video scaling. IPCP Pro control processors provide a hardened interface to ensure secure communications between the control system and the AV equipment. A complete list of approved Extron products tested to JITC Interoperability and Information Assurance certification is available on the DISA website.

In addition to the NAV Pro AV over IP Series selection, select control and automation products have received Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) approval by the U.S. Department of Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). This certification results in confident installation of control and automation systems in the most secure information and network infrastructures.

Extron control and automation products on the Approved Products List include all IP Link Pro xi Series control processors, Extron’s secure AV control processors, and a wide selection of TouchLink Pro touchpanels, providing a secure and fully customizable user interface for any size space. A complete list of approved Extron products tested to JITC Interoperability–IO and Information Assurance–IA certification is available on the DISA website.