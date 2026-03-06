AV/IT Pain Points 2026: HDBaseT Alliance
Effi Goldstein, President at the HDBaseT Alliance, addresses pain points faced by AV/IT departments today and shares insight into how the company supports AV/IT end users in creating a successful installation.
A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
AVT Question: Please address pain points faced by AV/IT departments today and share insight into how your company supports AV/IT end users in creating a successful installation.
Thought Leader: Effi Goldstein, President at the HDBaseT Alliance
Video conferencing technology is advancing rapidly, and system lifecycles have become much shorter. What seemed to be on the cutting edge three years ago is already outdated. This acceleration creates two connected challenges: Planning is now more important than ever, yet budgets remain tight.
The key isn’t just getting systems up and running, but keeping them up and running while adapting to changing needs. Three factors determine long-term success: choice, scale, and service.
Be sure to keep your options open and avoid being tied to a single vendor. Standards-based technologies like HDBaseT provide access to broader product options through interoperability, giving you more to choose from rather than being limited to one manufacturer’s solutions—and prices—when an upgrade is required. Make sure the solution is also not binding you in terms of performance with specific compression technologies.
Perhaps the most overlooked criteria is serviceability—that is, of course, until problems arise. Architecture matters here; plug-and-play infrastructures like HDBaseT keep problems localized. A faulty cable or connection can be detected and replaced without affecting the rest of the system. Network-based approaches have benefits, but troubleshooting becomes more complicated when one issue can affect multiple rooms or entire floors.
Consider these three areas together—not separately. Making the right infrastructure choice today can determine whether you’re constantly solving problems or positioned to adapt to what comes next.
A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for tech managers. Sign up below.
Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn.