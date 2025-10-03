Neat Enhances BYOD Spaces into Intelligent, Flexible Collaboration Hubs

Neat unveiled Neat Open, a new mode that transforms bring-your-own-device (BYOD) spaces to deliver more flexible, consistent, and manageable experiences on Neat devices. Neat Open unites BYOD, the growing number of business applications in Neat App Hub, and innovative AI-powered capabilities, all managed through Neat Pulse, to make spaces more functional and intelligent. With Neat Open, even if a room is not in a BYOD call, it can be used to run collaboration apps and launch custom workflows, or use unique capabilities to make local sessions more collaborative.

Neat Open includes AI-powered features that enable local users to wirelessly share content and capture ideas with AI notes, all from the Neat device. This enables multiple participants to simultaneously share content while the AI automatically captures key ideas then easily revisit and share them later, making every meeting more productive.

Neat Open unites three powerful layers to make spaces more functional and intelligent. Using a laptop with a USB-C cable users can instantly tap into Neat’s premium microphones, cameras and speakers. Users can also pair their browser with room controls and AI-powered notes, providing an easy way to adjust settings, manage the call, and capture key takeaways directly from their laptop.

With wireless sharing and AI notes working together, local meetings become just as productive as video calls. Multiple participants can simultaneously share content, while the AI automatically captures key ideas, then share notes with anyone via a link making every meeting, whether on video or in person, more productive. Plus, Neat App Hub makes over 40 business and video apps accessible directly on the device, ranging from project management tools to training platforms. It keeps spaces useful when no laptop is connected, and it means the space doesn't just support meetings; it supports how teams work throughout the day.

“Until now BYOD has provided a limited, single-user experience and a lack of IT monitoring capabilities,” said Tormod Ree, chief product and engineering officer at Neat. “Neat Open redefines BYOD spaces to not only provide cross-platform capabilities but to also create a space that is fully productive outside of a BYOD call so the room always provides value. Neat Open turns every space into a fluid collaboration hub, offering a future-ready experience that adapts to how teams work, and provides IT with the security, visibility, and control to scale with confidence.”

Neat Open is managed through Neat Pulse, providing organizations greater control, consistency, and manageability. Using Neat Pulse, IT has complete visibility into deployment, monitoring, and room usage insights.