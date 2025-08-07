Check Out This New All-In-One System Management Solution

AVPro Edge introduced new capabilities to the MXnet CBOX-HA. Designed for flexibility and ease, the CBOX-HA now supports three distinct operating modes, enabling it to be the single management platform for various types of AV systems. These modes include MXnet 1G, MXnet 10G or Dante Controller mode. In Dante Controller mode, the CBOX-HA leverages the powerful Dante API (DAPI) for discovery, management, and signal routing of any Dante capable devices, including those from AVPro Edge and AudioControl as well as third-party solutions. Coming soon, enabling a CBOX-HA mode will be even easier by incorporating a mode select wizard at initial startup for faster configuration with zero guesswork.

“The new AVPro Edge CBOX-HA is a single box solution that supports both our 1G and 10G MXnet ecosystems, significantly reducing the complexity of AV over IP integrations and upgrades,” explained Matt Murray, CTO at AVPro Edge. “The added flexibility of Dante control and a fast, intuitive setup wizard (coming soon) bring value and efficiency to installers all conveniently housed in a compact chassis.”

New features include: supporting operation as a 1G or 10G CBOX for MXnet systems; Dante Controller mode for discovery, management, and routing of Dante audio systems; compatibility with AVPro Edge, AudioControl, and third-party Dante-enabled devices; and new features and flexibility all housed in the same compact chassis.