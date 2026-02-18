Visual Productions Launches NetPanel User Interfaces

Visual Productions recently unveiled the NetPanel series, a new family of wall-mounted user interfaces. The NetPanel solutions are designed to deliver intuitive and flexible control for architectural lighting and AV environments. Created to blend seamlessly into modern spaces, the NetPanel series allows designers and integrators to build the ideal control surface by mixing and matching three dedicated models: the B4 Button Panel, the F2 Fader Panel, and the E1 Rotary-encoder Panel. Together, these panels offer a scalable and highly adaptable solution that can be tailored precisely to the needs of each project.

Each NetPanel solution is crafted with a sleek glass finish and features capacitive-touch controls, RGB LED indicators, and integrated haptic feedback, creating a smooth and engaging user experience. Predefined control modes support color spectrum adjustment, CCT temperature selection and intensity control, while automatic brightness adjustment ensures the panels remain clearly visible and comfortable to use in any ambient lighting condition. With a magnetic back plate and single Ethernet connection, integration is fast and straightforward. The result is a user interface that is both visually discreet and highly responsive.

When paired with Visual Productions’ CueCore3, NetPanel becomes a true fit-and-forget solution. The panels can interact with one another in a single installation and be linked directly to internal CueCore3 functions, requiring only minimal configuration to achieve a streamlined and reliable setup. For broader system designs, a straightforward API enables seamless integration with third-party lighting and AV platforms. Communication over standard Ethernet protocols such as OSC, UDP and TCP, enables NetPanel to connect easily to primary control systems, including solutions like Q-SYS, Pixera, and BrightSign.

NetPanel is ideally suited for a wide range of applications where elegant design and reliable control are essential. In hospitality settings, such as hotels and restaurants, it offers intuitive control of lighting scenes and ambience. In office spaces and conference rooms, NetPanel provides simple access to meeting presets, presentation cues, brightness adjustment, volume control and media playback. In museums and theatres, the interfaces enable localized, user-friendly control for exhibitions or specific rooms, making it a versatile addition to modern architectural and entertainment spaces alike.