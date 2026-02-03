Redefining the All-in-One Bar: Check out Shure's IntelliMix Bar Pro

Shure unveiled its latest addition to enhance the hybrid workplace. The IntelliMix Bar Pro is an all-in-one video bar engineered to solve IT’s everyday challenges in meeting spaces. The newest addition to its collaboration portfolio expands Shure’s suite of solutions designed to enhance the AI-powered workplace.

The IntelliMix Bar Pro delivers exceptional audio and video coverage from a single device, making it ideal for medium to large meeting spaces. Its innovative, patent-pending camera placement and AI-framing technology enables precise capture of non-verbal cues, creating more engaging and productive meetings for all participants.

“Businesses today need seamless audio and video solutions to make AI-driven collaboration effortless, and we're committed to delivering future-ready, reliable AI experiences in every meeting space. The IntelliMix Bar Pro achieves this by combining Shure’s industry-leading audio expertise with cutting-edge video technology,” said Sam Sabet, chief technology officer at Shure. “Engineered for the AI-enabled workplace, the IntelliMix Bar Pro is breaking barriers by covering large rooms with a single front-of-room device. Close development of this enterprise-ready solution with Microsoft now allows our customers to deploy systems faster and reduce maintenance, significantly lowering the total cost of ownership.”

The IntelliMix Bar Pro integrates Shure Microflex Advance array microphones with high output, premium stereo loudspeakers to deliver superior audio for meeting experiences. Onboard IntelliMix processing enhances audio clarity by reducing background noise and isolating voices, supporting precise transcriptions for AI tools like Copilot in Microsoft Teams and ensuring every word is captured clearly to boost productivity.

Built on the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP), the IntelliMix Bar Pro also prioritizes a foundation of security and long-term stability for enterprises. MDEP enables IT teams to deploy and manage systems confidently, at scale, and with a consistent performance while meeting stringent security and compliance requirements. The strong collaboration between Shure and Microsoft reflects a shared commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction for AI-powered experiences.

Shure IntelliMix View AI framing technology accurately frames each participant as they would appear in person. Four 4K cameras offer a combined 135-degree wide-angle field of view to ensure full-room visibility and the ability to intelligently highlight active participants.

The Android-based IntelliMix Bar Pro, built on MDEP, includes an onboard compute. This simplifies setup, reduces potential points of failure, and lowers overall maintenance. IT teams cab securely control, manage, and update devices remotely using ShureCloud and other enterprise IoT systems like Pro Management Portal and ServiceNow.