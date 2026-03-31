Your AV/IT Pain Points, Answered

AV Technology reached out to AV/IT thought leaders to identify common pain points and to seek their advice. Below are some excerpts. Check out the full articles from 18 companies in the sidebar.

“AV/IT managers are facing two major challenges in today’s meeting spaces. The first of these is enabling BYOD in Microsoft Teams Rooms without adding complexity,” said Oliver Van Camp, product director of Meeting Experience at Barco ClickShare. “Teams want flexibility, IT wants control—and the organizations that deliver both will lead the way in creating smarter, more inclusive collaboration.”

Josh Blalock, director of Collaboration Ecosystem and Engagement at Shure, offered this: “Our advice is to standardize your organization on technologies that reduce complexity. Prioritize reliable, high-quality audio products that support both the human experience and the added AI layer. Equip rooms with solutions that eliminate friction, disappear into the background, and provide IT the visibility and control they need. When technology is invisible, collaboration becomes effortless.”

Article continues below

“Two of the most prevalent and wide-ranging pain points that AV/IT departments continue to raise relate to monitoring and remote management of networked AV, as well as ease of integration,” said John Garmendi, senior manager of National Accounts, Consultant Program Development, and Sales Engineering at Sony Electronics. “Technology that capitalizes on partner networks, like Sony’s Alliance Program, enables customers to benefit from turnkey solutions that minimize friction and allow them to continue to use their preferred tools and vendors.”

Sennheiser’s senior partner relations manager, Charlie Jones, shared, “AV/IT departments must constantly fight a two-sided battle: How do you ensure systems are easy to use and administer, while still ensuring platform and data security? As systems become more interconnected, teams must balance reliability, security, and scalability—often while contending with legacy tools, fragmented device ecosystems, and pressure to support seamless collaboration experiences.”