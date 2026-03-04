AV/IT Pain Points 2026: ViewSonic

AVT Question: Please address pain points faced by AV/IT departments today and share insight into how your company supports AV/IT end users in creating a successful installation.

Thought Leader: Shane Roma, Technical Product Manager of dvLED/Commercial Displays at ViewSonic

Creating a successful AV/IT installation requires more than deploying a single device; it demands a cohesive ecosystem aligned to the room, the workflow, and the organization’s long-term needs.

A strong installation begins with selecting the right display technology for the environment. Many collaboration spaces benefit from the versatility of an interactive flat panel (IFP) for whiteboarding, content sharing, or hybrid teamwork. Other rooms call for non-touch commercial displays that emphasize reliability, clarity, and simplicity. Larger environments often require the scalability, brightness, and visual impact of large-format dvLED. And for organizations standardizing on collaboration platforms, we offer certified Microsoft Teams Room (MTR) solutions to ensure consistent, intuitive user experiences.

By combining a full range of meeting room technologies, certified installation resources, and responsive domestic support, we help end users build reliable, flexible, and future-ready collaboration environments." —Shane Roma, Technical Product Manager of dvLED/Commercial Displays at ViewSonic

At ViewSonic, we support end users by offering a full suite of meeting room solutions paired with in-country product availability and U.S.-based teams who stay engaged throughout the project lifecycle. We support customers with configuration guidance, remote management tools, and ongoing training.

To support dvLED deployments specifically, ViewSonic launched a Certified Installer program, ensuring integrators are trained on best practices for handling, mounting, and commissioning modular LED systems. This program helps guarantee that installations are performed safely, efficiently, and according to standards—protecting both performance and long-term reliability.

To reduce lead times and keep project schedules predictable, we maintain stock in-country. Our sales, customer service, technical support, and field solutions teams also work directly with integrators and end users to understand the space, verify interoperability, and ensure compatibility across platforms such as Teams, Zoom, Crestron, Q-SYS, Extron, and digital signage software.

