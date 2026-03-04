AV/IT Pain Points 2026: ViewSonic
Shane Roma, Technical Product Manager of dvLED/Commercial Displays at ViewSonic, addresses pain points faced by AV/IT departments today and shares insight into how the company supports AV/IT end users in creating a successful installation.
A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
AVT Question: Please address pain points faced by AV/IT departments today and share insight into how your company supports AV/IT end users in creating a successful installation.
Thought Leader: Shane Roma, Technical Product Manager of dvLED/Commercial Displays at ViewSonic
Creating a successful AV/IT installation requires more than deploying a single device; it demands a cohesive ecosystem aligned to the room, the workflow, and the organization’s long-term needs.
A strong installation begins with selecting the right display technology for the environment. Many collaboration spaces benefit from the versatility of an interactive flat panel (IFP) for whiteboarding, content sharing, or hybrid teamwork. Other rooms call for non-touch commercial displays that emphasize reliability, clarity, and simplicity. Larger environments often require the scalability, brightness, and visual impact of large-format dvLED. And for organizations standardizing on collaboration platforms, we offer certified Microsoft Teams Room (MTR) solutions to ensure consistent, intuitive user experiences.
At ViewSonic, we support end users by offering a full suite of meeting room solutions paired with in-country product availability and U.S.-based teams who stay engaged throughout the project lifecycle. We support customers with configuration guidance, remote management tools, and ongoing training.
To support dvLED deployments specifically, ViewSonic launched a Certified Installer program, ensuring integrators are trained on best practices for handling, mounting, and commissioning modular LED systems. This program helps guarantee that installations are performed safely, efficiently, and according to standards—protecting both performance and long-term reliability.
To reduce lead times and keep project schedules predictable, we maintain stock in-country. Our sales, customer service, technical support, and field solutions teams also work directly with integrators and end users to understand the space, verify interoperability, and ensure compatibility across platforms such as Teams, Zoom, Crestron, Q-SYS, Extron, and digital signage software.
A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for tech managers. Sign up below.
By combining a full range of meeting room technologies, certified installation resources, and responsive domestic support, we help end users build reliable, flexible, and future-ready collaboration environments.
Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn.