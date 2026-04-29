25 AV/IT Thought Leaders On Collaboration 2026

It’s clear that in 2026, manufacturers are elevating their workplace collaboration hardware and software solutions to focus on ease of use, ease of deployment, management and monitoring, flexibility, and the end-user experience. This statement might appear to be “more of the same,” but look closer, we’ve entered a new era with AI changing the game.

Twenty-five AV/IT thought leaders shared their insights on workplace trends and predictions. Below is a snapshot from a few. Check out the sidebar for the complete 22 interviews.

“The strategic shift is not just toward new devices but toward architectures—modular, wireless, and platform-agnostic approaches that accommodate both Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) and fixed-room setups,” said Oliver Van Camp, product director, Meeting Experience at Barco. “When meeting rooms adapt to people instead of the other way around, collaboration becomes natural, inclusive, and sustainable in a hybrid world.

Steve Wingo, manager of Technical Applications Engineering at Sennheiser, added, “Looking ahead, workplace innovation will be defined not just by flexible spaces, but by connected ecosystems. The organizations that thrive will be those that invest in collaborative technologies designed to grow with them—secure, scalable, easy to manage solutions that make communication and control effortless and effective from anywhere.”

Ken Eagle, Chief Executive Officer at Hall Research, said, “We believe the future workplace is defined by balance—between remote and in-person participation, between flexibility and consistency, and between powerful capabilities and ease of use. Organizations that get this right will create environments where people want to engage, collaborate, and do their best work.

Workspaces are becoming more flexible. John Kruse, senior field solutions architect at ViewSonic, added, “Single-purpose rooms are giving way to environments that support team meetings, training sessions, and larger gatherings throughout the day.”

Artificial intelligence is no longer just the buzz. Joel Mulpeter, senior director of product marketing at Crestron, said, “Interconnected intelligence is driving the next wave of practical AI applications in AV. Unlike generic AI implementations, these systems leverage domain-specific insights about spatial acoustics, visual optimization, and human interaction patterns.”

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Jason Metcalfe, business manager, Crystal LED at Sony Electronics, added, “Just as advancements in AI are supporting new business operations, collaborative AV technologies support productive teamwork and unlock a brand’s potential.”

Petro Shimonishi, director of new business development at Panasonic Projector & Display Americas, cited two trends that are dominating corporate space re-designs. “Demand for immersive, highly visual meeting environments and the need for flexible spaces that can easily convert from a presentation room to a roundtable meeting space.”

“Culturally, organizations will move toward collaboration norms that prioritize participation, clarity, and faster decision-making,” added Tyler Troutman, senior manager of Collaboration Ecosystem and Engagement at Shure. “From a space planning perspective, meeting environments will be designed to support hybrid-first experiences, where in-room and remote participants are equally seen, heard, and understood.”

Jennifer Cheh, senior vice president of Display Marketing and Product Management at Sharp Imaging & Information Company of America, said, “Overall, successful workplace AV/IT strategies in 2026 will prioritize experience over hardware. Organizations that invest in AI-ready infrastructure, usability, and security will be best positioned to support productivity, collaboration, and employee well-being in an evolving workplace.”