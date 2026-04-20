On Collaboration 2026: Panasonic Connect
Chris Merrill, Director of Product Management and Engineering at Panasonic Connect, shares insights into the trends and solutions shaping the modern workplace and collaboration spaces.
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AVT Question: Please share insights into the trends and solutions shaping the modern workplace and collaboration spaces.
Thought Leader: Chris Merrill, Director of Product Management and Engineering at Panasonic Connect
“How do we make our communication and content look like we’ve hired a full broadcast crew—without having to hire a full broadcast crew?” At Panasonic, we hear this question regularly from customers who understand that production quality sends a powerful message about their brand and the importance of their content to an often easily distracted audience.
Audiovisual technology is evolving to meet this challenge head-on. With efficiency at its core, audiovisual solutions must be fully integrated systems that improve how people work. It’s critical that organizations stay equipped with interoperable technology that reduces technical barriers and makes it easier for teams to connect and communicate across locations.
AI-driven capabilities are accelerating this shift. Auto-tracking adjusts shots based on who is speaking, eliminating the need for manual camera control and allowing hybrid participants to feel more connected to the conversation. Emerging facial recognition capabilities support more personalized, consistent experiences by recalling preferred camera layouts or room configurations.
In audio systems, AI-powered noise suppression and echo cancellation filter distractions in real time, while voice leveling keeps speech clear, even in crowded environments. Audio can also trigger camera switching to help follow the live action narrative, creating a better experience for participants and for future playback.
Switchers play a role by bringing video and audio sources together into a centralized system. While not always AI-driven, they streamline workflows, enable consistent layouts, and simplify content management. In conferences or large meetings, switchers elevate traditional presentations into broadcast-quality experiences.
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Together, these advancements allow AV technology to fade into the background, freeing teams to focus on creating high-quality content rather than managing the tools that support it.
Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A storyteller at heart, Davis enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the evolving AV/IT industry. She develops and moderates AV/IT roundtables and co-hosts the AV/IT Summit. Davis explores the experiential ethos of the modern workplace and higher ed campus to provide insight into the drivers that will impact decisions. For more than 25 years, she has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer B2C publications, associations, and companies. Recently, she has become obsessed with the role of AI in the workplace.