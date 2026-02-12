AV/IT Pain Points 2026: Sony Electronics

AVT Question: Please address pain points faced by AV/IT departments today and share insight into how your company supports AV/IT end users in creating a successful installation.

Thought Leader: John Garmendi, Senior Manager of National Accounts, Consultant Program Development, and Sales Engineering at Sony Electronics

Two of the most prevalent and wide-ranging pain points that AV/IT departments continue to raise relate to monitoring and remote management of networked AV, as well as ease of integration.

From a management and monitoring perspective, solutions such as cloud-based Sony’s Device Management Platform (DMP) centralize and simplify oversight and enable maintenance and monitoring from virtually any location—all with the security, peace of mind, and confidence that comes with SOC 2 Type 2 compliance. Technology that allows devices to be remotely provisioned, like Sony’s Device Provisioning Tool (PDT), combines power with convenience. AV/IT departments also benefit from simplified provisioning processes that can be achieved remotely and done at scale, while offering additional benefits such as inventory tracking and management for supporting seamless maintenance and support. Additionally, solutions that incorporate powerful predictive components can help foresee and alert users to potential points of failure and concerns, enabling them to address issues in a timely fashion and, in turn, maximize uptime.

A common request we hear most from AV/IT departments is that they’re looking for solutions that just work." —John Garmendi, Senior Manager of National Accounts, Consultant Program Development, and Sales Engineering at Sony Electronics

Another common request we hear most from AV/IT departments is that they’re looking for solutions that just work. They don’t want to struggle to integrate AV solutions that don’t speak to their IT systems or work with their infrastructure. Integrators and end users should look to companies and solutions that prioritize ease of use, interoperability, and open standards to facilitate simplified operation across different platforms. Technology that capitalizes on partner networks, like Sony’s Alliance Program, enables customers to benefit from turnkey solutions that minimize friction and allow them to continue to use their preferred tools and vendors. Initiatives like OpenAV, of which Sony is a participant, are also promoting greater efficiency through robust compatibility and accessibility.