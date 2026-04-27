On Collaboration 2026: Jabra

AVT Question: Please share insights into the trends and solutions shaping the modern workplace and collaboration spaces.

Thought Leader: Holger Reisinger, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Video Business Unit at Jabra

2026 will mark a shift from “return to office” to “rethink the office.” With most RTO strategies already in motion, enterprises are now reassessing whether their meeting spaces—and the collaboration technology that powers them—truly reflect how people work today.

Video collaboration is front and center in how we work, communicate, and drive productivity. Hybrid meetings are standard, which means every room must deliver consistent, equitable experiences for remote and in-room participants. Yet, many spaces remain under-equipped to facilitate this collaboration. In 2026, we’ll see organizations rework their meeting spaces around three priorities: inclusivity, simplicity, and scale.

Organizations need to create meeting experiences that feel balanced and inclusive from every seat in the room. Intelligent audio, multi-camera layouts, and intelligent features help to give every participant a front-row meeting experience, regardless of where they join from. Holger Reisinger, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Video Business Unit at Jabra

First, organizations need to create meeting experiences that feel balanced and inclusive from every seat in the room. Intelligent audio, multi-camera layouts, and intelligent features help to give every participant a front-row meeting experience, regardless of where they join from. Second, IT teams need true plug-and-play solutions that are easy to deploy and simple for users to walk in and use. And, they need simple device management at scale to reduce support time, ensure consistent experiences, and keep collaboration tools running smoothly. Finally, organizations need solutions that can grow as business needs change.

Companies that invest in simple, scalable meeting room technology—solutions that can be customized across spaces and evolve as workstyles change—will be positioned to drive more natural, intuitive, and productive collaboration experiences in the year ahead.