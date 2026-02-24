AV/IT Pain Points 2026: Biamp

AVT Question: Please address pain points faced by AV/IT departments today and share insight into how your company supports AV/IT end users in creating a successful installation.

Thought Leader: Joe Andrulis, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development at Biamp

Biamp frequently hears two key pain points from AV/IT departments: One is the challenge faced by multi-national corporations to create a consistent audio experience within conferencing environments across countries and offices, and two is how these organizations often struggle to get ahead of common AV troubleshooting issues proactively instead of reactively. In both cases, artificial intelligence and the cloud can play a key role.

In the past, AV and IT pros typically had to share incredibly detailed instructions for each integrator, region by region, in order to create a consistent global audio experience. Despite this, mastering consistency was difficult. With AI, organizations can now efficiently define a performance curve for their audio systems globally and then implement and manage them via the cloud. This way, organizations can track progress over time and automatically re-tune each system as necessary. This enables the organization to finally achieve clear, consistent performance from office to office.

In a similar vein, organizations of all sizes often run into the same troubleshooting scenarios repeatedly. AI is enabling AV and IT pros to troubleshoot remotely via a centralized cloud software layer, reducing the need for on-site visits by integrators or staff, especially for routine issues. Ultimately, the goal is to deliver smarter, more agile AV systems that don’t balloon budgets. With cloud-based tools, modular updates, and thoughtful integrations, organizations can keep their systems current, productive, and cost-effective for the long haul, including the ability to anticipate issues before they occur. In the end, this creates a win-win scenario where end users enjoy an extraordinary experience while reducing the burden on AV and IT staff.