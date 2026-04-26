On Collaboration 2026: Epson America

AVT Question: Please share insights into the trends and solutions shaping the modern workplace and collaboration spaces.

Thought Leader: Chris Teguh, Product Manager at Epson America

Today’s workplaces need intuitive, accessible tools that support global collaboration and inclusive meetings where everyone can participate. With corporate offices now supporting on-site, hybrid, and remote employees, it’s essential that workplace technology supports collaboration, regardless of employee location.

Interoperability is also critical. Employees expect to use their preferred platforms without sacrificing performance. When companies achieve seamless integration across their tech ecosystems, workplaces are better positioned to scale efficiently and adapt smoothly as the environment evolves.

In 2026, large displays will continue to grow in popularity within workplaces as meetings, training, and planning sessions benefit from life-size visuals and versatile aspect ratios. Chris Teguh, Product Manager at Epson America

There’s a growing need for display solutions that can adapt to any room size, deliver clear viewing for everyone, and integrate seamlessly with the surrounding technology. With ultra-wide, immersive visuals, projection uniquely adapts to diverse environments while ensuring consistent, inclusive viewing. In addition, today’s projectors are more compact, versatile, and feature-rich, delivering vibrant, detailed images for presentations and virtual meetings. There are also mobile options like the Mobi mobile projector cart that add more placement flexibility. Wireless display tools such as Miracast and Apple Airplay make it easy to share content from compatible devices, while Epson Projector Management Software provides centralized monitoring and management of multiple projectors, helping streamline setup, maintenance, and day-to-day administration

In 2026, large displays will continue to grow in popularity within workplaces as meetings, training, and planning sessions benefit from life-size visuals and versatile aspect ratios. When designing communal spaces in today’s workplaces, projection technology can also transform almost any wall into an engaging environment that fosters creativity and draws employees in.

I also expect to see more versatile display solutions integrated into the workplace that are both easy to use and adaptable. Versatile projection technology will help workplaces collaborate effectively, train more efficiently, and support employee engagement regardless of location.