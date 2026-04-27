Pro AV Newsmakers: Diversified Has a New CRO, MAXHUB Opens New US Headquarters

A week with no Pro AV acquisitions? Egads! Last week, while there were no acquisitions to report, there were a lot of newsmakers in Pro AV, including some new digs for MAXHUB. Mark J. Pescatore and Wayne Cavadi were in Las Vegas for NAB Show 2026, where several newsworthy announcements were revealed.

[5 Lessons Learned at NAB Show 2026]

Check out all that and more below.

People News

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AtlasIED Announces Two Appointments to Support Its Expanding International Operations

AtlasIED announced a pair of appointments to its international team. Bartosz Pętlak has been appointed as applications engineer for the EMEA region, while Roger Lim has taken on the role of applications engineer for the APAC region.

(Image credit: AtlasIED)

Pętlak joins the AtlasIED team with 17 years of AV and digital signage experience, supporting regional growth through technical expertise, tailored solution design, and close collaboration with customers and partners to deliver successful deployments.

“The AtlasIED team and the company’s extensive product catalog are responsible for an impressive amount of applications in the EMEA region, and I’m honored to join the efforts,” said Pętlak. “I look forward to leveraging my experience in the industry to deliver solutions that address a wide range of complex customer requirements and drive successful project outcomes.”

(Image credit: AtlasIED)

Lim will support customers and partners by providing solution design, implementation, and technical expertise to ensure successful deployments across the region. With over 30 years of experience as a seasoned AV and pro audio specialist, Lim is well-equipped to excel in this role at AtlasIED. His extensive background in acoustics, sound reinforcement, and signal flow aligns perfectly with the strengths of AtlasIED's technology offerings. "I am excited to build and nurture strong relationships with customers in the APAC region. Being able to assist them in person is empowering, and I take pride in the strong presence that AtlasIED has established and will continue to expand in this area," said Lim. "I am passionate about ensuring that our solutions perform well in real-world environments and provide long-term value. I look forward to directly supporting our customers in my region."

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CEDIA Appoints Andrea Harvey as Director of Design & Build Outreach

(Image credit: CEDIA)

CEDIA appointed designer Andrea Harvey as director of design and build outreach. Harvey will create a new department within CEDIA to enable its members to grow their businesses by forging strong partnerships with interior designers, architects, and builders.

Harvey brings more than 20 years of experience at the intersection of interior design, construction, manufacturer partnerships, and professional education. She is the founder of Ash Interiors & Design, where she has cultivated strong relationships across the design-build ecosystem while advancing collaboration among trade professionals. Her background also includes representing luxury manufacturers, delivering professional education programs, and presenting at national industry forums.

In her new role, Harvey positions smart-home technology as an essential component of the modern home construction process by engaging with designers, architects, homebuilders, and their trade organizations. Through targeted events, strategic partnerships, and program development, Harvey will support CEDIA members’ business growth by increasing adoption of integrated technology in both new-build and retrofit residential projects.

Diversified Welcomes Tyler Affolter as Chief Revenue Officer

(Image credit: Diversified)

Diversified has appointed Tyler Affolter as chief revenue officer (CRO), a strategic leadership move that reflects the company’s continued focus on growth at the intersection of media, workplace, and digital experience.

As CRO, Affolter leads Diversified’s global commercial organization, helping accelerate growth across the company’s established media, collaboration and digital signage businesses while extending those core strengths into broadcast and experiential AV. He further aligns go-to-market strategy with Diversified’s engineering, delivery and services capabilities, supporting the company’s next phase of growth as it expands its leadership in mission-critical media-rich environments, strengthens its ability to serve global client ecosystems and grows lifecycle support capabilities that extend well beyond deployment.

Company News

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AES Goes “Immersive Audio in All Flavors”

The Audio Engineering Society (AES) will present the Immersive Audio Academy 12th Edition, “Immersive Audio in All Flavors,” on April 30, 2026, at noon ET, as part of its ongoing series examining current developments in immersive and spatial audio.

This online event will bring together a panel of internationally recognized experts to explore a range of approaches to immersive audio production, distribution and implementation across multiple application areas, including music, broadcast and emerging media. The session is intended to provide insights into the technologies, workflows, and creative practices shaping the field.

Topics will include current hardware and software solutions supporting immersive audio workflows, the accessibility of immersive production tools, and the evolving role of spatial audio in contemporary content creation. The session will also consider future directions for immersive audio and the challenges associated with broader adoption across the industry.

Broadsign Partners with JB Hi-Fi to Accelerate Retail Media Network

Australian consumer electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi is deploying the Broadsign Platform to build and scale its in-store retail media network (RMN), which spans over 200 stores across Australia. The technology will streamline operations, enabling JB Hi-Fi to seamlessly plan, execute, optimize, and measure in-store media and ad campaigns across locations from one central hub.

With the Broadsign Platform providing real-time availability, intuitive ad serving, and robust campaign reporting out-of-the-box, JB Hi-Fi will be able to unlock impactful in-store opportunities and deliver measurable results across its network. An open API also allows JB Hi-Fi to integrate with its preferred retail systems, platforms, and processes, while still maintaining complete ownership and control over its network.

MAXHUB Announces New US Corporate Headquarters

MAXHUB officially opened its new North American headquarters and Experience Center in Irvine, CA. The new facility signals a long-term investment in MAXHUB’s commitment to the North American market. Additionally, it further demonstrates the company’s investment in local support and inventory, which is intended to elevate brand awareness and visibility while strengthening business partner confidence and trust. The new corporate Experience Center represents MAXHUB’s dedication to empowering the AI connected workplace with innovative technology that enables people to communicate more effectively.

The grand opening event took place on Thursday, April 16. During the event, attendees had the opportunity to experience MAXHUB products and solutions, with an emphasis on AI. The audience saw how MAXHUB collaborates with Microsoft as part of its AI Collaboration Workspace solution. This includes seeing how MAXHUB enhances the meeting room with its AI Video and Audio Fence through the Microsoft Teams Rooms (MTR) XBar series, Teams Collaboration Boards, and MAXHUB Collaboration Board Solutions. Attendees also saw how MAXHUB products integrate with other third-party solutions, including NDI, AV over IP, and more. They had the opportunity to discover the latest MAXHUB DvLED solutions including all-in-ones and custom solutions.

Guests also learned about the Microsoft/MAXHUB partnership, which started from an entry level MTR System 3 years ago and has now grown into a total solution for everything from huddle spaces to large rooms for both MTR Windows and MTR Android environments. Microsoft's AI strategy and MAXHUB's unique MTR Windows solution (the W70 Kit, V7 Teams Xboard) help unify the AI workplace. Similarly, for small room environments, MAXHUB's Express Solution: the V555T+Touch Console, Commercial Display + Xbar + Display Stand, make a compelling choice.

Renkus-Heinz Opens New Experience Center in Bangkok

Renkus-Heinz inaugurated a new Experience Center in Bangkok, serving as a strategic regional hub to foster innovation, demonstration and collaboration. The modern facility offers partners, consultants, and end users an immersive, hands-on environment to experience its audio solutions.

﻿The Experience Center showcases Renkus-Heinz’s loudspeakers, subwoofers, and technology via dedicated demo rooms, allowing visitors to discover these innovative solutions and explore how they can be used to enhance audio across a range of environments, from theaters and transportation hubs to houses of worship. ﻿

To celebrate the site’s opening, Renkus-Heinz welcomed RH Partners from APAC to a special launch event featuring live beam-steering presentations, along with system configuration, commissioning, and control demonstrations using the Omnibeam algorithm and the latest RHAON III software. The event also included an immersive spatial audio demonstration by Amadeus Acoustics, showcasing advanced spatial audio technologies and highlighting the power of intelligent acoustic control.