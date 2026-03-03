AV/IT Pain Points 2026: Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

AVT Question: Please address pain points faced by AV/IT departments today and share insight into how your company supports AV/IT end users in creating a successful installation.

Thought Leader: Dave Arnott, National Account Manager, Consultant Relations at Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

A successful AV/IT installation is more than just quality hardware; it requires collaboration, planning, engineering expertise, and long-term support. Our Sharp team is dedicated to partnering with end users, consultants, and integrators throughout the entire project lifecycle to ensure every installation meets performance goals and user expectations.

By combining engineering resources, responsive support, and proven installation knowledge, we help end users achieve a smooth deployment process and a reliable AV/IT experience that enhances communication, performance, and long-term value." —Dave Arnott, National Account Manager, Consultant Relations at Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

We begin by actively listening to the client’s vision and technical requirements. Early involvement allows us to assist with conceptual design, budgeting, and product selection that aligns with the project goals and timeline. We regularly provide detailed drawings, specifications, and performance data to support design documentation with the end user and AV integrator, and when leading the design, collaborate directly with consultants to verify power requirements, wall backing, mounting conditions, and network connectivity. This ensures the infrastructure is ready before equipment arrives on site.

To help stakeholders visualize the final solution and make informed decisions, our engineering and product specialists support the process with virtual or in-person demonstrations and system mockups. During the procurement and logistics stage, Sharp offers shipment tracking, staging coordination, and recommended installation sequencing to help avoid costly delays.

When it comes to the installation, ensuring access to our technical team for real-time assistance is key. Sharp also provides site visits during critical stages, including system alignment, calibration, and commissioning. Post-installation, we continue engagement by offering training and ongoing technical support to ensure the system performs as intended for years to come.

Above all, our goal at Sharp is partnership—not just product delivery. By combining engineering resources, responsive support, and proven installation knowledge, we help end users achieve a smooth deployment process and a reliable AV/IT experience that enhances communication, performance, and long-term value.