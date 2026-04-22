On Collaboration 2026: Sharp Imaging & Information Company of America

AVT Question: Please share insights into the trends and solutions shaping the modern workplace and collaboration spaces.

Thought Leader: Jennifer Cheh, Senior Vice President of Display Marketing and Product Management at Sharp Imaging & Information Company of America

In 2026, workplace technologies will deliver intelligent, network-based systems that support hybrid work and data-driven decision-making. Rather than operating as isolated tools, AV and IT will function as integrated platforms where artificial intelligence, cloud management, and analytics are standard components.

AI will play a central role in workplace technology. AV systems will use AI to automatically manage camera framing, audio levels, lighting, transcription, and summarize meetings, reducing friction for users and improving equity between in-person and remote participants. AI-driven analytics will also enable IT teams to monitor performance, predict maintenance needs, and optimize space utilization based on real usage data.

Successful workplace AV/IT strategies in 2026 will prioritize experience over hardware. Jennifer Cheh, Senior Vice President of Display Marketing and Product Management at Sharp Imaging & Information Company of America

The traditional divide between AV and IT will continue to disappear as AV-over-IP, cloud-native control, and open ecosystems become the norm. AV systems will be treated like any other networked IT service, requiring strong cybersecurity, governance, and seamless interoperability with collaboration platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

Hybrid work will remain the dominant model, even as office attendance patterns vary. As a result, offices will increasingly be designed as collaboration hubs rather than individual workspaces. Technology will adapt dynamically to how rooms are used, supporting more engaging and inclusive meetings through intelligent displays, spatial audio, and smart cameras.

Overall, successful workplace AV/IT strategies in 2026 will prioritize experience over hardware. Organizations that invest in AI-ready infrastructure, usability, and security will be best positioned to support productivity, collaboration, and employee well-being in an evolving workplace.

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Sharp is focused on delivering the best customer experience with our high-quality display technology and solutions portfolio, while also offering an agnostic, modular, future-proof approach in order to simplify deployment and maximize content impact.