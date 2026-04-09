On Collaboration 2026: Barco

AVT Question: Please share insights into the trends and solutions shaping the modern workplace and collaboration spaces.

Thought Leader: Oliver Van Camp, Product Director, Meeting Experience at Barco

Despite years of investment in hybrid work, collaboration inside many offices remains more complicated than it should be. Meeting rooms, which should support fluid teamwork, often bring challenges instead. The Omdia’s Universe: Smart Collaboration Device 2025 report highlights the scale of this challenge: Less than 25 percent of meeting rooms globally are equipped with video conferencing. This is not due to a lack of intent, but rather to traditional approaches that make deployment complex, costly, and difficult to scale.

The strategic shift is not just toward new devices but toward architectures—modular, wireless, and platform-agnostic approaches that accommodate both Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) and fixed-room setups. Oliver Van Camp, Product Director, Meeting Experience at Barco

Modern collaboration is no longer tied to a single location or device. People move between laptops, meeting spaces, and remote environments throughout the day, expecting technology to adapt seamlessly. When meeting rooms rely on rigid configurations and specialized setups, they fail to reflect this reality. As a result, many small and mid-sized meeting spaces remain underutilized, despite representing the bulk of everyday collaboration demand.

Omdia’s research shows the market responding with a clear shift toward flexibility. Android-based conferencing solutions are forecast to grow at a 23 percent compound annual growth rate through 2029, driven by simpler deployment, lower total cost, and easier management. With roughly 50 vendors offering similar hardware, the differentiators are no longer featured checklists, but instead management efficiency, ease of use, and adaptability. This is where strategy replaces configuration; enterprises are favoring approaches they can standardize, scale, and govern over time.

The strongest momentum is in solutions that prioritize simplicity and adaptability. The strategic shift is not just toward new devices but toward architectures—modular, wireless, and platform-agnostic approaches that accommodate both Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) and fixed-room setups. Wireless meeting room systems such as ClickShare demonstrate how flexible meeting rooms reduce IT complexity and turn previously underused spaces into productive collaboration spaces. When meeting rooms adapt to people instead of the other way around, collaboration becomes natural, inclusive, and sustainable in a hybrid world.