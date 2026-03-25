Roadmap 2026: Biamp

AVT Question: Please share insights into the company's roadmap and what 2026 holds for its AV/IT customers.

Thought Leader: Joe Andrulis, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development at Biamp

Biamp is focused on continuing to invest in and build out its Biamp Workplace cloud platform. Biamp Workplace connects every stage of the AV lifecycle to help organizations take full command of the entire AV system—from design and deployment to monitoring, management, and optimization. This single, secure cloud platform benefits in-house IT/AV staff members, integrators, and end users alike. It enables centralized systemwide monitoring, management, scheduling, reporting, and actionable insights across an extensive and ever-expanding array of AV technologies.

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Full AV lifecycle management begins in the design phase, when Biamp Workplace identifies and recommends the right devices and provides configurations with trusted blueprints. Then, AV/IT managers can oversee everything from one place: real-time device health across all locations, instant intervention without site visits, and proactive alerts. And if there are issues, remote troubleshooting eliminates many truck rolls; it can save on travel costs, reduce response times from hours to minutes, and help scale support across distributed locations without headcount increases.

Beyond AV management, Biamp Workplace integrates workspace scheduling, space utilization analytics, and visitor guidance. It enables IT managers to see occupancy patterns and optimize resources, and it gives users simple tools for booking and wayfinding. IT gets unified device control, facilities get space-optimization data, and integrators get remote troubleshooting and faster service delivery.

For the end user, they get a single platform to book rooms, desks, parking places, or any other shared space. Real-time availability and seamless calendar integration deliver a smooth and efficient booking experience every time, from anywhere.

At the end of the day, it’s about providing everyone across the AV lifecycle with technology that just works—simply and effectively.