AV/IT Pain Points 2026: Matrox Video

AVT Question: Please address pain points faced by AV/IT departments today and share insight into how your company supports AV/IT end users in creating a successful installation.

Thought Leader: Daniel Maloney, Technical Marketing Manager at Matrox Video

One of the biggest challenges is maintaining consistent performance across hybrid environments, where legacy equipment coexists with modern, IP-based systems. Even small configuration issues can lead to latency, synchronization errors, or system downtime that impacts the user experience in highly visible ways.

Organizations can ease this complexity by embracing open standards such as IPMX, which make it possible to design flexible, best-of-breed systems rather than relying on a single vendor’s ecosystem. Open standards give AV/IT teams the freedom to choose the products that best meet their performance, budget, and creative requirements, while ensuring those devices can operate together reliably. Standardizing on interoperable infrastructures also allows teams to scale and upgrade gradually rather than performing full overhauls every few years.

Matrox Video supports AV/IT professionals by delivering solutions that simplify deployment, ensure reliability, and enable long-term scalability, particularly as organizations move toward open-standard, IP-based infrastructures.

A central pillar of this approach is Matrox Video’s focus on helping AV/IT teams bridge new IP workflows with the systems they already have, whether they are building an installation from the ground up or integrating into an existing environment. We build solutions that support a wide range of formats—including IPMX, SMPTE ST 2110, NDI, SDI, and HDMI—so users can move signals between different technologies while maintaining consistent quality and timing. This flexibility allows organizations to introduce open standards without needing to redesign their entire infrastructure. Products like Matrox Vion, a compact, multi-channel, 4K-capable IP video gateway, enable this kind of hybrid workflow by providing advanced media processing and reliable conversion between these diverse formats.