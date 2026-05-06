Angry Orchard Walden Cider House Gets Bubbly with High-Quality Sound

Boston Beer Company recently enhanced its Hudson Valley, NY-based Angry Orchard Walden Cider House with Biamp Desono architectural loudspeakers in a comprehensive venue-wide audio system installation. The project, designed and implemented by Delaware Audio Visual, delivers consistent, high-quality sound across the destination's multi-level tasting room, outdoor gathering spaces, and event venues.

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The Angry Orchard Walden Cider House hosts live events and beer enthusiasts year-round with two indoor levels, outdoor seating areas, and event spaces. The venue required an audio solution that would provide a cohesive "house sound," to support announcements and live events yet be simple to operate for staff while remaining dependable for IT management.

"Reliability and consistency are critical," said Julian Wiryo, senior digital workplace engineer, Boston Beer Company. "Having low-maintenance, dependable solutions is essential."

(Image credit: Biamp)

With no on-site IT staff, the system needed to perform consistently day after day, adapting to changing crowd patterns and music styles without introducing complexity or downtime. A zoned audio approach using Desono architectural loudspeakers from Biamp allows staff to tailor sound levels and content to each area while maintaining a cohesive experience throughout the venue.

The solution features a fully hardwired architecture that eliminates Wi-Fi dependency and the audio dropouts that can disrupt guest experience. Using the Desono loudspeaker family from Biamp across the venue ensures consistent voicing from zone to zone while allowing coverage and output to be tailored to each area. The system also provides reliable microphone support for announcements and event hosting.

(Image credit: Biamp)

Delaware Audio Visual carefully executed the installation to preserve the venue's warm, open architecture and natural wood finishes. Wood-grain surface raceways and concealed cabling maintained the building's aesthetic while delivering professional-grade performance.

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"I'm most proud of the fit and finish," said Caleb Eller, project manager at Delaware Audio Visual. “The technology enhances the environment without distracting from it."