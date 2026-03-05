AV/IT Pain Points 2026: Ross Video

AVT Question: Please address pain points faced by AV/IT departments today and share insight into how your company supports AV/IT end users in creating a successful installation.

Thought Leader: Peter Fitton, Senior Solutions Architect, Corporate AV North America at Ross Video

Let’s be honest: AV/IT teams are under more pressure than ever. Internal clients are relying on video for almost everything now—from basic training modules to major company-wide events—and the expectation for flawless, high-quality streams has just shot way up. The challenge is that most teams are being asked to scale all of this with the exact same headcount.

When we talk to AV/IT departments, the same frustrations come up. Most teams are stuck managing this messy mix of legacy baseband hardware, room-specific systems from different brands, and the newest IP infrastructure. It’s a complicated patchwork, and it creates constant integration issues, unpredictable user experiences, and endless troubleshooting. People are bouncing between systems, control interfaces, and workflows that were never designed to work together.

Solutions like Ross Ultrix, DashBoard, and our hyper-converged platforms make a significant impact by unifying routing, multiviewing, processing, and control into one scalable system. Simplifying the architecture dramatically improves stability. At the same time, AV ops teams are stretched thin and expected to commission more rooms, support more live programs, and meet SLAs without additional staff. The only realistic path forward is automation and true remote operation. DashBoard enables standardized presets and custom panels, streamlining repetitive work and allowing teams to manage multiple rooms from anywhere. Paired with broadcast-grade reliability that reduces emergency site visits, it frees staff to focus on higher-value, advanced tasks.

One final observation is to start small and prove the concept. Pick one part of your setup that’s slowing everyone down and use automation or unified control to fix it. Modern AV doesn’t have to be complicated. With the right architecture, you can build a system that works beautifully today and scales effortlessly for whatever comes next.