On Collaboration 2026: Sony Electronics

AVT Question: Please share insights into the trends and solutions shaping the modern workplace and collaboration spaces.

Thought Leader: Jason Metcalfe, Business Manager, Crystal LED at Sony Electronics

In 2026, our world is changing faster than ever. As we look at the corporate landscape, we see additional businesses adopting next-gen technologies to help deliver their products and solutions and to drive commerce in ways that were unthinkable just a few years ago. Despite the new ways of working, it is abundantly clear that the tools rely on the power of people to function, and we see this evidenced by organizations refining their office experiences and providing new ways for their employees to collaborate with each other.

In 2026, we will see dvLED costs continue to decrease and more cost-efficient options, such as Sony’s Crystal LED S Series, come to the forefront, helping to democratize display technology. Jason Metcalfe, Business Manager, Crystal LED at Sony Electronics

Just as advancements in AI are supporting new business operations, collaborative AV technologies support productive teamwork and unlock a brand’s potential. Direct-view LED (dvLED) is the latest display technology to support the important work of a number of industries through advanced performance. In visualization labs and infrastructure-monitoring applications, highly accurate image representation through industry-leading contrast and accurate low-black-level and color representation can make all the difference in important decision-making situations. Automobile manufacturers employ large, vehicle-scale systems for design teams to represent their collaborative work and allow for an experience that enhances creativity.

In 2026, we will see dvLED costs continue to decrease and more cost-efficient options, such as Sony’s Crystal LED S Series, come to the forefront, helping to democratize display technology. This allows implementation in applications squarely out of reach just a few short years ago—and with greater power efficiency than other leading display types—making maintenance and operation feasible for organizations of any size.