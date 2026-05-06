Day 2 AV/IT Interoperability: Magewell

AVT Question: Please share insights into how your company’s products and solutions help ensure interoperability and connectivity not only on the day of deployment but also on Day 2 and beyond.

Thought Leader: Amy Zhou, Director of Sales at Magewell

Many of Magewell’s solutions are designed specifically to solve customers’ interoperability or connectivity challenges in multi-vendor workflows. It started with bringing HDMI or SDI signals into software through our capture cards and evolved into complete product lines for IP conversion and bridging all types of AV signals, IP streams, software, and screens.

Our products are often specified in new installations to bridge interoperability gaps between third-party products or brought into existing projects to solve interoperability or compatibility problems that were discovered during deployment.

Ensuring long-term interoperability starts with flexibility in the formats and protocols our solutions support. Amy Zhou, Director of Sales at Magewell

For us, ensuring long-term interoperability starts with flexibility in the formats and protocols our solutions support. For example, our Ultra Encode family supports a wide range of technologies including NDI HX3, SRT, RTMP, HLS, and many more—allowing the products to adapt as customers' workflows evolve.

Even established customer deployments may require upgrades to maintain long-term interoperability, as the protocols themselves are often evolving. For example, the popular NDI connectivity technology has changed over the years; it’s now on version 6.3 overall, and media formats within it have gone from NDI High Bandwidth to NDI HX, NDI HX2, and NDI HX3. This makes the upgradability of our products crucial for continued interoperability and compatibility.

While our solutions offer the robust reliability and assured performance that only dedicated hardware can provide, they are upgradeable with new capabilities through user-installable firmware updates. As an example, in our Ultra Encode AIO live encoder, we added support for the Wowza video platform, NDI SDK upgrades, and, most recently, the Zixi protocol—all available to existing customers through simple firmware updates. AV/IT managers can be confident that Magewell solutions will provide the interoperability they need both today and in the future.