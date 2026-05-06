Day 2 AV/IT Interoperability: Xyte

AVT Question: Please share insights into how your company’s products and solutions help ensure interoperability and connectivity not only on the day of deployment but also on Day 2 and beyond.

Thought Leader: Omer Brookstein, CEO and Co-Founder at Xyte

Interoperability used to be treated as a technical feature. Today, it is an operational requirement.

Most organizations no longer run AV as a closed system. Meeting spaces, signage, control, collaboration, scheduling, analytics, and service workflows now sit across multiple platforms, often managed by both AV and IT teams. When those systems do not connect cleanly, the result is familiar: fragmented visibility, slower response times, more manual work, and higher support costs.

That’s why interoperability matters every day, not just during installation.

The real goal isn’t simply to connect devices. It’s to make AV easier to manage, easier to support, and easier to improve over time. Omer Brookstein, CEO and Co-Founder at Xyte

The real goal isn’t simply to connect devices. It’s to make AV easier to manage, easier to support, and easier to improve over time. Open cloud connectivity helps organizations monitor mixed fleets more consistently, move data between systems, automate routine tasks, and adopt new tools without rebuilding everything around a single vendor’s stack.

This is also why open APIs and shared cloud standards matter. They give end users more freedom to choose the technologies that fit their needs today, while reducing the risk of lock-in tomorrow. As AV environments become more software-defined and more connected to enterprise systems, openness becomes the foundation for flexibility.

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The industry moves forward when products are built to work across platforms, not around them. Efforts like OpenAV Cloud reflect that shift. They point toward an AV ecosystem where interoperability is not a workaround, but an expectation, and where connectivity creates practical value every day through simpler operations, better resilience, and longer-lasting technology investments.