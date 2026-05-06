Day 2 AV/IT Interoperability: Xyte
Omer Brookstein, CEO and Co-Founder at Xyte, shares insights into how the company’s products and solutions help ensure interoperability and connectivity not only on the day of deployment but also on Day 2 and beyond.
AVT Question: Please share insights into how your company’s products and solutions help ensure interoperability and connectivity not only on the day of deployment but also on Day 2 and beyond.
Thought Leader: Omer Brookstein, CEO and Co-Founder at Xyte
Interoperability used to be treated as a technical feature. Today, it is an operational requirement.
Most organizations no longer run AV as a closed system. Meeting spaces, signage, control, collaboration, scheduling, analytics, and service workflows now sit across multiple platforms, often managed by both AV and IT teams. When those systems do not connect cleanly, the result is familiar: fragmented visibility, slower response times, more manual work, and higher support costs.
That’s why interoperability matters every day, not just during installation.
The real goal isn’t simply to connect devices. It’s to make AV easier to manage, easier to support, and easier to improve over time. Open cloud connectivity helps organizations monitor mixed fleets more consistently, move data between systems, automate routine tasks, and adopt new tools without rebuilding everything around a single vendor’s stack.
This is also why open APIs and shared cloud standards matter. They give end users more freedom to choose the technologies that fit their needs today, while reducing the risk of lock-in tomorrow. As AV environments become more software-defined and more connected to enterprise systems, openness becomes the foundation for flexibility.
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The industry moves forward when products are built to work across platforms, not around them. Efforts like OpenAV Cloud reflect that shift. They point toward an AV ecosystem where interoperability is not a workaround, but an expectation, and where connectivity creates practical value every day through simpler operations, better resilience, and longer-lasting technology investments.
Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A storyteller at heart, Davis enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the evolving AV/IT industry. She develops and moderates AV/IT roundtables and co-hosts the AV/IT Summit. Davis explores the experiential ethos of the modern workplace and higher ed campus to provide insight into the drivers that will impact decisions. For more than 25 years, she has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer B2C publications, associations, and companies. Recently, she has become obsessed with the role of AI in the workplace.