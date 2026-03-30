Roadmap 2026: Korbyt

AVT Question: Please share insights into the company's roadmap and what 2026 holds for its AV/IT customers.

Thought Leader: Travis Kemp, Vice President of Product Management at Korbyt

If 2025 was the year of managed signage, 2026 will accelerate that transformation as the digital signage industry moves from transactional project delivery to trusted service partnerships. Our enterprise customers look for proven use cases and measurable outcomes. Workplace technology is no longer judged by feature breadth alone; it must demonstrate improvement in operational productivity, deliver clear ROI, and scale reliably, all while demanding less day-to-day effort.

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This is why customers are increasingly looking for integrated platforms that reduce fragmentation and bring hardware, software, and services together into a more cohesive operational model. As hardware commoditization accelerates, differentiation has permanently shifted away from devices and toward software intelligence, operational services, and the ability to reduce complexity at scale.

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This reality shapes our philosophy for 2026. Rather than focusing on what’s technically impressive or what competitors are shipping, we’ve organized our roadmap around a single question: What creates the most value in our customers’ daily operations? To that end, every investment in AI must reduce friction, eliminate manual effort, or surface actionable intelligence that customers couldn’t otherwise access. We also believe the next generation of workplace platforms must be ambient, meeting users where work already happens rather than forcing them into fragmented portals.

This philosophy shows up across our evolving product offering. Conversational AI for space management reduces booking friction from minutes to seconds by operating natively inside existing workflows. Advanced Device Management shifts AV and IT teams from reactive firefighting to proactive oversight through AI-driven detection, auto-recovery, and predictive maintenance. We’re also reimagining content authoring so both novice and power users can operate independently, reducing dependency on professional services while preserving brand standards across hundreds of locations.

Zooming out, our customers increasingly evaluate us against workplace platforms—not just CMS competitors. So, we’re building for this reality with a retention-first strategy and deep vertical focus, prioritizing measurable value over roadmap promises, and depth over breadth.