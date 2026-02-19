AV/IT Pain Points 2026: Panasonic Video and Audio Systems North America

AVT Question: Please address pain points faced by AV/IT departments today and share insight into how your company supports AV/IT end users in creating a successful installation.

Thought Leader: Randy Dickerson, Vertical Account Manager, Broadcast, Sports, and Enterprise at Panasonic Video and Audio Systems North America

The pressure to deliver seamless, high-quality experiences is greater today than ever before. No one knows this better than AV/IT department members, who work across increasingly complex environments. Two of the most persistent pain points include scaling infrastructure for high-resolution content and managing operational complexity in hybrid, multi-platform environments.

Organizations are continuing to adopt 4K, 8K, and immersive workflows. Traditional networks struggle to keep up in today’s technology landscape as higher resolutions demand more bandwidth and lower latency. Alongside legacy technology, budget constraints and limited staff make building scalable, future-proof systems even more difficult.

Teams should prioritize open standards, software-defined workflows, and modular architectures that can scale with an organization’s needs." —Randy Dickerson, Vertical Account Manager, Broadcast, Sports, and Enterprise at Panasonic Video and Audio Systems North America

Hybrid environments introduce layers of complexity where content, control, and collaboration tools span on-site and cloud services—each with its own management interface and security. For AV/IT teams, maintaining unified, secure, and easy-to-operate systems can be overwhelming.

To address these challenges, teams should prioritize open standards, software-defined workflows, and modular architectures that can scale with an organization’s needs. This starts with building an IT/IP-centric foundation with QoS planning, traffic segmentation, and lifecycle management to ensure the infrastructure can adapt to higher-resolution and multi-format content without constantly reinventing the wheel. Creating a flexible, future-ready AV system allows teams to support new resolutions, workflows, and creative needs as they emerge.

Reducing daily operational complexity also contributes to stronger systems. Automating routine processes and creating unified, interoperable platforms can dramatically streamline operations, giving teams more time to focus on other activities. This technology will continue to evolve, making ongoing training key to ensuring teams feel comfortable and confident managing AV systems.

avtechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for tech managers. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

By focusing on scalability and operational efficiency, AV/IT teams can better support modern content demands and hybrid collaboration needs while delivering reliable, intuitive experiences.