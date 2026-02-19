AV/IT Pain Points 2026: Panasonic Video and Audio Systems North America
Randy Dickerson, Vertical Account Manager, Broadcast, Sports, and Enterprise at Panasonic Video and Audio Systems North America, addresses pain points faced by AV/IT departments today and shares insight into how the company supports AV/IT end users in creating a successful installation.
AVT Question: Please address pain points faced by AV/IT departments today and share insight into how your company supports AV/IT end users in creating a successful installation.
Thought Leader: Randy Dickerson, Vertical Account Manager, Broadcast, Sports, and Enterprise at Panasonic Video and Audio Systems North America
The pressure to deliver seamless, high-quality experiences is greater today than ever before. No one knows this better than AV/IT department members, who work across increasingly complex environments. Two of the most persistent pain points include scaling infrastructure for high-resolution content and managing operational complexity in hybrid, multi-platform environments.
Organizations are continuing to adopt 4K, 8K, and immersive workflows. Traditional networks struggle to keep up in today’s technology landscape as higher resolutions demand more bandwidth and lower latency. Alongside legacy technology, budget constraints and limited staff make building scalable, future-proof systems even more difficult.
Hybrid environments introduce layers of complexity where content, control, and collaboration tools span on-site and cloud services—each with its own management interface and security. For AV/IT teams, maintaining unified, secure, and easy-to-operate systems can be overwhelming.
To address these challenges, teams should prioritize open standards, software-defined workflows, and modular architectures that can scale with an organization’s needs. This starts with building an IT/IP-centric foundation with QoS planning, traffic segmentation, and lifecycle management to ensure the infrastructure can adapt to higher-resolution and multi-format content without constantly reinventing the wheel. Creating a flexible, future-ready AV system allows teams to support new resolutions, workflows, and creative needs as they emerge.
Reducing daily operational complexity also contributes to stronger systems. Automating routine processes and creating unified, interoperable platforms can dramatically streamline operations, giving teams more time to focus on other activities. This technology will continue to evolve, making ongoing training key to ensuring teams feel comfortable and confident managing AV systems.
By focusing on scalability and operational efficiency, AV/IT teams can better support modern content demands and hybrid collaboration needs while delivering reliable, intuitive experiences.
Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn.