AV/IT Pain Points 2026: Barco ClickShare

AVT Question: Please address pain points faced by AV/IT departments today and share insight into how your company supports AV/IT end users in creating a successful installation.

Thought Leader: Oliver Van Camp, Product Director, Meeting Experience at Barco ClickShare

AV/IT managers are facing two major challenges in today’s meeting spaces. The first of these is enabling BYOD in Microsoft Teams Rooms without adding complexity. Employees, guests, and freelancers expect to join meetings from their own laptops, tablets, or phones because it’s familiar and flexible. In fact, ClickShare research shows that 70 percent of employees prefer a BYOD workstyle. For IT, that means integrating a diversity of devices and operating systems into an MTR while keeping the experience seamless. The goal is simple: Build rooms that feel effortless, with intuitive workflows, plug-and-play connectivity, and platform-agnostic tech that just works. When technology feels complicated, adoption often suffers.

An additional opportunity for IT managers is securing and managing BYOD in any meeting space. Every personal device can be a potential risk if not handled properly. IT teams need to lock down security with clear policies, smart network design, and management tools that protect corporate data. When you combine that with intuitive tools and even AI-driven features, such as voice attribution and intelligent meeting recaps, BYOD stops being a threat and becomes a game-changer. Security should never come at the cost of simplicity; when those two go hand in hand, BYOD becomes a strategic advantage instead of a headache.

Teams want flexibility, IT wants control—and the organizations that deliver both will lead the way in creating smarter, more inclusive collaboration.