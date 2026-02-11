AV/IT Pain Points 2026: Barco ClickShare
Oliver Van Camp, Product Director, Meeting Experience at Barco ClickShare addresses pain points faced by AV/IT departments today and shares insight into how the company supports AV/IT end users in creating a successful installation.
AVT Question: Please address pain points faced by AV/IT departments today and share insight into how your company supports AV/IT end users in creating a successful installation.
Thought Leader: Oliver Van Camp, Product Director, Meeting Experience at Barco ClickShare
AV/IT managers are facing two major challenges in today’s meeting spaces. The first of these is enabling BYOD in Microsoft Teams Rooms without adding complexity. Employees, guests, and freelancers expect to join meetings from their own laptops, tablets, or phones because it’s familiar and flexible. In fact, ClickShare research shows that 70 percent of employees prefer a BYOD workstyle. For IT, that means integrating a diversity of devices and operating systems into an MTR while keeping the experience seamless. The goal is simple: Build rooms that feel effortless, with intuitive workflows, plug-and-play connectivity, and platform-agnostic tech that just works. When technology feels complicated, adoption often suffers.
An additional opportunity for IT managers is securing and managing BYOD in any meeting space. Every personal device can be a potential risk if not handled properly. IT teams need to lock down security with clear policies, smart network design, and management tools that protect corporate data. When you combine that with intuitive tools and even AI-driven features, such as voice attribution and intelligent meeting recaps, BYOD stops being a threat and becomes a game-changer. Security should never come at the cost of simplicity; when those two go hand in hand, BYOD becomes a strategic advantage instead of a headache.
Teams want flexibility, IT wants control—and the organizations that deliver both will lead the way in creating smarter, more inclusive collaboration.
Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn.