AV/IT Pain Points 2026: Crestron

AVT Question: Please address pain points faced by AV/IT departments today and share insight into how your company supports AV/IT end users in creating a successful installation.

Thought Leader: Brad Hintze, Executive Vice President of Customer Success & Marketing at Crestron

Crestron has a philosophy that is at the root of everything we do. True Blue is a commitment to shared success—fueled by a commitment to excellence and a passion for the transformative power of technology to create incredible experiences, and driven by a holistic approach to collaboration and connection. We're driven by innovation, pushing the boundaries of what's possible. We embrace new ideas, explore emerging technologies, and collaborate with our customers to create solutions that redefine what technology can do. That collaborative spirit also extends to our integrators, our partners in the industry, and the culture we’re nurturing inside Crestron. We engage directly with our channel partners in the field to ensure every project is set up for success.

Our Design Services team is an excellent resource to advise on space planning and system design, helping to create environments that meet our clients’ needs and expectations from the start. Our world-class training programs are accredited by widely recognized and respected major industry organizations, enabling our community to further their education as our solutions—and the verticals we serve—continue to evolve. Crestron’s dedicated technical support team is prepared to support every project, and when paired with our commitment to making industry-leading products that are globally recognized for their reliability, you’ve got a formula for successful installations, time after time. These efforts elevate the success of our dealers, which ultimately enhances the experiences of our end customers.

Simply put, we stand behind our stuff. All of this is about a vision for the future—a future where technology empowers us all and positively impacts the places where we live, work, and learn.