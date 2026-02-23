AV/IT Pain Points 2026: Crestron
Brad Hintze, Executive Vice President of Customer Success & Marketing at Crestron, addresses pain points faced by AV/IT departments today and shares insight into how the company supports AV/IT end users in creating a successful installation.
AVT Question: Please address pain points faced by AV/IT departments today and share insight into how your company supports AV/IT end users in creating a successful installation.
Thought Leader: Brad Hintze, Executive Vice President of Customer Success & Marketing at Crestron
Crestron has a philosophy that is at the root of everything we do. True Blue is a commitment to shared success—fueled by a commitment to excellence and a passion for the transformative power of technology to create incredible experiences, and driven by a holistic approach to collaboration and connection. We're driven by innovation, pushing the boundaries of what's possible. We embrace new ideas, explore emerging technologies, and collaborate with our customers to create solutions that redefine what technology can do. That collaborative spirit also extends to our integrators, our partners in the industry, and the culture we’re nurturing inside Crestron. We engage directly with our channel partners in the field to ensure every project is set up for success.
Our Design Services team is an excellent resource to advise on space planning and system design, helping to create environments that meet our clients’ needs and expectations from the start. Our world-class training programs are accredited by widely recognized and respected major industry organizations, enabling our community to further their education as our solutions—and the verticals we serve—continue to evolve. Crestron’s dedicated technical support team is prepared to support every project, and when paired with our commitment to making industry-leading products that are globally recognized for their reliability, you’ve got a formula for successful installations, time after time. These efforts elevate the success of our dealers, which ultimately enhances the experiences of our end customers.
Simply put, we stand behind our stuff. All of this is about a vision for the future—a future where technology empowers us all and positively impacts the places where we live, work, and learn.
Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn.