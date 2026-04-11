On Collaboration 2026: Ross Video

AVT Question: Please share insights into the trends and solutions shaping the modern workplace and collaboration spaces.

Thought Leader: Matt Morgan, Market Development Manager of Broadcast AV at Ross Video

In 2026, collaboration will be defined less by where people work and more by how organizations communicate.

Hybrid communication is now assumed. Employees, stakeholders, and public audiences expect to be included, whether they are in the room or remote. At the same time, expectations for clarity, quality, and credibility have risen sharply. Leadership updates, town halls, and critical announcements are no longer judged like meetings; they are judged like productions.

In the collaborative workplace of 2026, organizations that treat communication as a professional discipline—not just a meeting—will be better equipped to lead, align, and connect. Matt Morgan, Market Development Manager of Broadcast AV at Ross Video

Many organizations are feeling the strain. Traditional meeting tools were built for conversation—not for controlled, repeatable communication at scale. As a result, teams struggle with inconsistent visuals, awkward handovers, and content that does not translate well beyond the live moment.

A key workplace trend is the growing separation between participation and production. Everyday collaboration can continue on familiar platforms, while professional communications require dedicated tools that manage cameras, audio, branding, and flow. Importantly, this does not mean forcing cultural or behavioral change. Remote contributors should be able to join as they always have, while production teams maintain control behind the scenes.

This shift reflects a broader cultural reality. Communication is now part of the employee and stakeholder experience. How messages are delivered affects trust, engagement, and understanding. In the collaborative workplace of 2026, organizations that treat communication as a professional discipline—not just a meeting—will be better equipped to lead, align, and connect.