On Collaboration 2026: Crestron

AVT Question: Please share insights into the trends and solutions shaping the modern workplace and collaboration spaces.

Thought Leader: Joel Mulpeter, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Crestron

Traditional AV cloud deployments focused primarily on device management and remote monitoring—essentially digitizing existing workflows. Today's evolution centers on contextual awareness, where endpoints understand not just their operational status but also their role within the broader spatial ecosystem. This shift from device-centric to workflow-centric intelligence represents the next frontier.

Unlike generic AI implementations, these systems leverage domain-specific insights about spatial acoustics, visual optimization, and human interaction patterns. Joel Mulpeter, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Crestron

The convergence of real-time data analytics with machine learning is enabling unprecedented automation. Cloud platforms now correlate multiple data streams—occupancy sensors, audio levels, network performance, and user preferences—to create predictive models that enhance both user experience and operational efficiency.

This interconnected intelligence is driving the next wave of practical AI applications in AV. Unlike generic AI implementations, these systems leverage domain-specific insights about spatial acoustics, visual optimization, and human interaction patterns. The result is AI that doesn't just respond to commands but anticipates needs, resolves issues before they impact users, and continuously learns from each interaction.