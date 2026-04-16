On Collaboration 2026: Crestron
Joel Mulpeter, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Crestron, shares insights into the trends and solutions shaping the modern workplace and collaboration spaces.
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AVT Question: Please share insights into the trends and solutions shaping the modern workplace and collaboration spaces.
Thought Leader: Joel Mulpeter, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Crestron
Traditional AV cloud deployments focused primarily on device management and remote monitoring—essentially digitizing existing workflows. Today's evolution centers on contextual awareness, where endpoints understand not just their operational status but also their role within the broader spatial ecosystem. This shift from device-centric to workflow-centric intelligence represents the next frontier.
The convergence of real-time data analytics with machine learning is enabling unprecedented automation. Cloud platforms now correlate multiple data streams—occupancy sensors, audio levels, network performance, and user preferences—to create predictive models that enhance both user experience and operational efficiency.
This interconnected intelligence is driving the next wave of practical AI applications in AV. Unlike generic AI implementations, these systems leverage domain-specific insights about spatial acoustics, visual optimization, and human interaction patterns. The result is AI that doesn't just respond to commands but anticipates needs, resolves issues before they impact users, and continuously learns from each interaction.
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Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A storyteller at heart, Davis enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the evolving AV/IT industry. She develops and moderates AV/IT roundtables and co-hosts the AV/IT Summit. Davis explores the experiential ethos of the modern workplace and higher ed campus to provide insight into the drivers that will impact decisions. For more than 25 years, she has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer B2C publications, associations, and companies. Recently, she has become obsessed with the role of AI in the workplace.