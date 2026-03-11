AV/IT Pain Points 2026: Carousel Digital Signage
Chris Brama, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Carousel Digital Signage, addresses pain points faced by AV/IT departments today and shares insight into how the company supports AV/IT end users in creating a successful installation.
AVT Question: Please address pain points faced by AV/IT departments today and share insight into how your company supports AV/IT end users in creating a successful installation.
Thought Leader: Chris Brama, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Carousel Digital Signage
Carousel makes it easy for AV/IT end users to get everything up and running, then seamlessly hand it off to the teams who bring the content to life. In practice, this looks like easy content creation, freeing AV/IT from routine support; an AV/IT load lightened by making updates self-serve; and long-term success with low-maintenance, reliable installations.Article continues below
Taking the heavy lifting out of content creation with our Creator Library is step one. Users can grab pre-designed templates and publish polished, on-brand content quickly. And when they need more creative flexibility, Carousel’s integrations with Canva, Google Slides, PowerPoint, and other familiar tools make it just as easy for them to design in an environment they already know and love. All of this adds up to one huge benefit for IT: fewer questions and far less hand-holding.
From there, publishing stays just as simple and structured. Role-based workflows guide content through the right approval steps without slowing anyone down. Creators focus on building great content while approvers get a clean, organized queue of items awaiting sign-off. When content is easy to build, customize, and deploy, end users stay self-sufficient rather than relying on IT for every update.
Our guided training course takes that support even further, giving end users the skills and confidence they need from day one. When people understand how to create and manage their own content, IT stays out of the weeds and can focus on the bigger picture.
Finally, we eliminate one of the biggest installation pain points: external players. Our native integration means fewer boxes, fewer cables, fewer “why isn’t this working?” moments, and a dramatically smoother rollout for AV/IT teams. It reduces points of failure and makes long-term maintenance far more predictable.
AV/IT teams can walk away knowing their installation will stay healthy long after launch. There is no lingering support burden—just a system that keeps running smoothly.
