On Collaboration 2026: Absen

AVT Question: Please share insights into the trends and solutions shaping the modern workplace and collaboration spaces.

Thought Leader: John Kozlowsky, Channel Manager at Absen

In 2026, the workplace won’t be defined by any single technology; it will be shaped by how organizations bring together people, space, and digital tools in more intentional ways.

Hybrid work is no longer a temporary adjustment. Even as some companies encourage employees back into offices, flexibility remains an expectation. This puts pressure on workplaces to serve dual roles: collaborative hubs for in-person teams, and reliable connection points for remote participants. For AV/IT leaders, this means creating environments where communication feels natural, equitable, and frictionless, regardless of where employees are located.

The modern workplace is becoming an ecosystem—one that blends physical spaces with digital collaboration. John Kozlowsky, Channel Manager at Absen

At the same time, we will be seeing AI entering a more practical phase. After a year of rampant experimentation, many organizations are shifting towards redefining existing workflows rather than adopting entirely new platforms. The focus is moving toward standardization, governance, and training as companies recognize that productivity gains depend on how well employees understand and apply these tools; it’s about more than simply having access to them.

Culturally, trust and alignment are emerging as critical priorities. Employees are looking for clarity, flexibility, and purpose, and they notice when workplace experiences don’t match leadership messaging. Organizations that invest in transparent communication and people-centered environments will be better positioned to retain talent and build stronger teams.

Ultimately, the modern workplace is becoming an ecosystem—one that blends physical spaces with digital collaboration. Success will come to organizations that design their environments to reduce friction, strengthen the collaborative spirit, and help their people do their best work together.