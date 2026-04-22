Winners Announced for Best of Show at the NAB Show 2026 for AV Technology

For the second year, AV Technology accepted entries for Best of Show Awards at the NAB Show (National Association of Broadcasters Show). As always, our judges are experts in the product categories we have chosen for them to evaluate and remain anonymous to the manufacturers. They are your peers: AV/IT managers, directors, engineers, and industry consultants or integrators.

For AV Technology readers who might think the NAB Show is just for radio and television broadcasters, think again.



For at least the past five years, manufacturers have responded to the demand for higher-quality audio and video production and streaming. Technology advancements have enabled products and solutions to be scaled in size and price, making them available for use in corporate, higher education, government, museums, and many other vertical markets that otherwise would not have had access to broadcast-quality.

Congratulations to the winners!

Clear-Com | FreeSpeak Cell

(Image credit: clear-com)

FreeSpeak Cell is a full-duplex wireless intercom system designed to operate over public and private LTE and 5G networks. The product addresses increasing spectrum congestion in traditional UHF, DECT, and Wi-Fi bands, making it ideal for large venues and high-density live events. Unlike older systems limited by physical boundaries, FreeSpeak Cell leverages existing cellular infrastructure to support wide-area coverage for large-scale, distributed productions. The system supports deployments scaling to hundreds of users and extends communication beyond a single compound. By utilizing cellular networks, FreeSpeak Cell reduces the need for venue-specific RF transceivers, temporary equipment, cabling, and complex frequency coordination.

Evertz | IPMX Certified MMA and NUCLEUS

(Image credit: Evertz)

The Evertz MMA Gateway family and NUCLEUS platform form an IPMX-certified AV-over-IP ecosystem, bridging professional AV and broadcast environments. The MMA-25G utilizes a 25GbE infrastructure for secure, high-performance UHD media workflows, supporting uncompressed 4K60 and ultra-low-latency JPEG XS video. It offers live transcoding for seamless interoperability and backward compatibility with third-party and legacy systems. Featuring full redundancy, the MMA-25G is built for demanding live event venues and stadiums. The NUCLEUS platform provides intuitive, zero-programming orchestration and cost-effective UHD distribution. This combination simplifies AVoIP management and ensures scalable, broadcast-grade performance using open standards across any size facility.

Ghost Kits | Specter

(Image credit: Ghost Kits)

Specter is a plug-and-play cellular hotspot and router providing consistent, secure internet access for camera-to-cloud workflows. It facilitates the real-time transmission of high-resolution media directly from any production set to remote post-production teams. The system features patent-pending Smart Network Switching, which automatically steers to the optimal network across 600+ global cellular providers to ensure workflow continuity. Network Bonding aggregates cellular, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet connections, increasing bandwidth, redundancy, and fault tolerance. Leveraging 5G and Wi-Fi 6E, Specter delivers upload speeds up to 900 Mbps, effectively eliminating bandwidth constraints for high-resolution media. This solution measurably reduces on-set labor overhead and post-production bottlenecks.

Hollyland | Solidcom H1 Wireless Intercom System

(Image credit: Hollyland)

The Hollyland Solidcom H1 is a next-generation wireless intercom system for professional live production environments. It provides full-duplex, real-time communication for teams across broadcast, sports, and large-scale live events where reliability and mobility are essential. The system uses a distributed communication architecture with multiple IP-connected antenna nodes, creating a seamless roaming environment that covers wide areas. In standalone mode, multiple antennas support up to 30 beltpacks. The system can scale up to 80 beltpacks and 100 communication groups using the Geo Central Station for larger productions. Its plug-and-play deployment eliminates complex RF planning and network configuration, reducing setup time. Solidcom H1 also features hybrid integration, supporting Dante audio networking alongside 2-wire and 4-wire interfaces to bridge modern and legacy infrastructures. Lightweight beltpacks with up to 15 hours of battery life ensure comfort and reliability during long production days.

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Ikan International | LBERS60-POE-WH

(Image credit: Ikan)

The Ikan LBERS60-POE-WH is a professional PoE-powered ellipsoidal light designed for studio, broadcast, and stage use. It simplifies setup by utilizing a single Ethernet cable for both PoE++ power and DMX control. This eliminates the need for additional power outlets and reduces installation costs. The light accepts interchangeable 12-degree and 23-degree ellipsoidal lenses to give users precise control over beam spread for focused spot lighting. Outfitted with high-CRI (97) LEDs, it delivers exceptional color accuracy across a temperature range of 2700K to 6500K. It supports both ArtNet and sACN DMX protocols for seamless integration into preferred control systems. Furthermore, the light supports integration with Q-SYS systems through a Designer Plugin, enabling control of light intensity and color temperature for multiple units.

Ikan International | Studio Rover

(Image credit: Ikan International)

The Studio Rover is a fully mobile, turnkey broadcast solution that consolidates a professional studio into a single, transport-ready cart. It is designed for corporate AV, education, and broadcast environments, eliminating the complexity and time required for traditional equipment setup. The system integrates a 19-inch NDI teleprompter, a PoE LED light, a confidence monitor, and a shock-mounted 19-inch equipment rack. Its reinforced frame includes shock absorption and a fully enclosed protective lid, safeguarding sensitive components during long-range transport and relocation. A motorized lift column allows for precise height adjustments with programmable presets. Studio Rover supports modern IP-based workflows, with devices controllable via NDI, Art-Net, or sACN protocols for seamless integration and centralized automation. This offers high flexibility and reliable performance in a streamlined, portable package.

RAUBAY | Motorized 360 Degree Spinner (Pro Version)

(Image credit: RAUBAY)

RAUBAY's Motorized 360 Degree Spinner (Pro Version) is a precision motion-control system designed to move a camera in a circular path around a stationary subject. This technique is used to maintain consistent lighting, shadows, and framing, which is especially beneficial for delicate, reflective, or irregularly shaped objects. The system features app-based control with a professional encoder for repeatable, accurate camera movement. It offers dual modes, including Video Mode with A/B point path planning and Time-Lapse Mode supporting sequences up to 24 hours. The spinner supports diverse applications, from professional e-commerce cinematography for products like luxury goods and electronics to B-End applications such as multi-view capture for Gaussian Splatting and digital preservation of artifacts. The complete system is organized in an all-in-one-box design for efficient setup and storage.

Ross Video | Media I/O

(Image credit: Ross Video)

Indigo | Media I/O is a software-defined media workflow module designed to unify ingest, playout, and transcode operations for media organizations. It supports a wide range of formats and codecs, enabling broadcasters and content creators to manage live and file-based content efficiently. The flexible architecture allows the system to operate across on-premises, virtualized, and cloud environments, eliminating the limitations of traditional hardware. It enables scaling from single to multi-channel production without disruptive infrastructure changes. The new all-in-one series centralizes these functions into a singular, compact solution, simplifying deployment, reducing complexity, and lowering total cost of ownership. Features like edit-while-ingest accelerate content turnaround, supporting modern, digital-first production models.

Saramonic | WiTalk9X and Base

(Image credit: Saramonic)

The Saramonic WiTalk9X Wireless Intercom System, paired with the WiTalk Base, is a communication platform designed for scalable AV environments, including live events and corporate production. It operates on the 1.9 GHz DECT band, using dual-antenna diversity to ensure stable transmission up to 700 meters with the Base. The system supports nine users hub-free and scales up to 64 users by linking four Base units. Key features include ClearTalk 2.0, which uses AI-driven processing and a dual-microphone design to reduce background noise by up to 40 dB. The Base unit supports up to eight communication groups and integrates with existing infrastructure via a 4-wire analog interface. It also enables communication extension over 4G, 5G, or fiber for distributed deployments.

Scale Logic | WorkflowConnect Admin Suite

(Image credit: Scale Logic)

WorkflowConnect is a centralized orchestration platform designed to unify shared storage, browser-based media access, AI-driven content intelligence, and archive control into a single operational layer. This system provides IT teams and production managers with one place to monitor and manage their entire media workflow. It integrates with existing infrastructure to standardize deployment, configuration, and monitoring, eliminating the need to navigate multiple disconnected platforms. A real-time dashboard and a unified diagnostic layer simplify day-to-day operations and accelerate troubleshooting across all components. By acting as a control layer above prior investments, WorkflowConnect enables organizations to modernize incrementally, transforming fragmented systems into a coordinated and scalable workflow.

StreamShark | Spatial Video Pipeline

(Image credit: StreamShark)

The StreamShark Spatial Video Pipeline is an enterprise-grade transcoding and quality-assurance engine that transforms existing 3D video archives into native Spatial Video and Immersive Video formats at scale. It ingests traditional side-by-side (SBS) 3D and VR180 media, producing output compatible with Apple Vision Pro and Google Android XR headsets. The system converts content from legacy SBS to Multi-View High Efficiency Video Coding (MV-HEVC), which preserves full resolution per eye for superior visual fidelity. MV-HEVC also achieves bitrate savings up to 27 percent. The pipeline utilizes native VMAF scoring specifically for spatial quality to guarantee professional standards and binocular parity. It supports automated scalability with Dolby audio pass-through and provides compliant packaging for seamless adaptive cross-platform delivery.

Studio Network Solutions | Outpost

(Image credit: Studio Network Solutions)

Outpost by Studio Network Solutions (SNS) is a cloud-native review and approval product integrated into the professional media asset management workflow. Designed as an extension of the EVO shared storage ecosystem, it connects creative teams with external collaborators through a secure, browser-based review experience. Outpost eliminates the need to export and upload media across multiple, standalone cloud review tools. Editors can send assets directly from EVO’s ShareBrowser MAM or an Adobe Premiere Pro plug-in, generating secure links for reviewers worldwide. The system features a bidirectional metadata pipeline that translates reviewer comments and annotations into timeline markers within Adobe Premiere Pro. This closed-loop system removes manual interpretation of feedback and ensures precision throughout the revision process. It uses EVO’s Slingshot transcoder to generate proxies and watermarks before upload, reducing cloud dependency. Furthermore, Outpost features an unlimited user model, allowing organizations to include all stakeholders without incremental licensing costs.

TSL | Hummingbird NDI

(Image credit: TSL)

TSL's Hummingbird NDI is a unified control layer designed to integrate NDI endpoints and workflows with other professional media technologies, such as ST2110 or SDI. The product simplifies operations by enabling broadcast-grade routing and tally management within ProAV environments. It provides predictable routing behavior and clear operator feedback for larger, distributed workflows. This solution supports scaling across broadcast facilities and mission-critical AV environments like corporate suites, venues, and campuses. Hummingbird NDI is deployment-flexible, supporting on-premise hardware, COTS servers, and cloud or hybrid options. It allows for centralized, remote management of multiple global locations. Users can choose from various configurable Human Machine Interfaces, including soft-panel software and hard-panel controllers. The system also integrates with existing AV control systems, avoiding costly infrastructure overhauls.

Vizrt | CaptivAIte

(Image credit: Vizrt)

Vizrt CaptivAIte is an AI-powered solution that seamlessly integrates augmented reality (AR) graphics directly into Custom AV Zoom Rooms. This transforms standard meeting spaces into professional studios for enterprise communication. The system uses Vizrt’s AI Keyer to facilitate data-driven AR graphics creation and insertion without requiring complex green screen setups. This innovation allows professionals to replace flat slide decks with immersive, easy-to-use visual elements, including real-time graphics and remote contributor teleportation. A streamlined workflow, facilitated by NDI features in Custom AV Zoom Rooms, helps presenters focus on delivering their message and maximize audience engagement. CaptivAIte is designed for simplicity and clarity, allowing visual elements to illustrate and contextualize information. Key applications include executive communication, real-time business intelligence displays in the room, and scalable training sessions using immersive AR explanations.

Wowza | Video Intelligence Framework

(Image credit: Wowza)

The Wowza Video Intelligence Framework (VIF) solves the problem of scale for organizations with more live video feeds than humans can monitor. VIF runs AI inference directly within live streaming workflows, converting events in a stream into structured outputs like metadata, clips, and alerts for immediate consumption by downstream systems. This on-premises, edge, or air-gapped network deployment eliminates the need to route sensitive video off-premises or rip out existing infrastructure. By integrating custom-trained models, VIF supports applications such as detecting wrong-way drivers, monitoring equipment anomalies, and enabling weapons detection in secure facilities. It works with existing cameras running through Wowza Streaming Engine. The framework separates the video delivery and AI inference layers, allowing each to scale independently.