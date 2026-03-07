AV/IT Pain Points 2026: Epson America

AVT Question: Please address pain points faced by AV/IT departments today and share insight into how your company supports AV/IT end users in creating a successful installation.

Thought Leader: Chris Teguh, Product Manager, Large Venue Projectors at Epson America

As AV installations expand with more immersive experiences, 3D projection mapping at scale, and larger displays for ample viewing in educational and corporate spaces, the demand for flexible, scalable hardware and installation tools continues to increase.

Today’s AV/IT professionals require technology that integrates with existing systems while offering the ability to scale. Given that significant investment is required for AV installations, the solutions powering them, including projectors, must deliver long-term flexibility and versatile features to ensure compatibility across applications and installations.

By delivering technology that adapts and integrates seamlessly across platforms, manufacturers can better equip AV/IT professionals to create impactful, future-ready experiences across applications and display sizes." —Chris Teguh, Product Manager, Large Venue Projectors at Epson America

Epson is dedicated to empowering AV/IT professionals and leveraging end-user feedback to drive innovation. Epson is committed to creating lightweight and compact projectors that fit into just about any space, and with a lamp-free laser design requiring little to no maintenance. With a wide lens-shift and throw ratio range, built-in tools and software for quick, repeatable alignment and simple installation, along with a unified lens family across the interchangeable lens projector lineup, Epson supports end users with versatile projectors that are easy to install, require minimal on-site upkeep, and feature lenses that are simple to plan and change based on installation needs.

Epson projectors also support stacking and blending tools for easier and faster installation of complex surface mapping and displays. This includes the optional PixAlign camera, designed to simplify multi-projector setups, and the intuitive Epson Projector Professional Tool software enables streamlined setup and centralized multi-projector management of networked projectors.

Software and plug-ins must also remain relevant to ensure seamless integration with AV ecosystems. Epson offers interoperability with a variety of major control platforms, including Q-SYS, Crestron, and Extron, to fit into existing workflows and preferred platforms, reducing setup time and integration friction.

