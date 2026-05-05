AV Technology Manager’s Guide to the AV/IT Teams from The Class of 2026

21 AV/IT Teams from the Class of 2026: Johns Hopkins University | Old Dominion University | Duquesne University | Fox Valley Technical College | University of St. Thomas | University of California, Los Angeles | Virginia Tech (AB1) | Central Connecticut State University | Princeton University | University of Birmingham | Oakland Community College | Claremont McKenna College | Santa Rosa Junior College | University of Wyoming | Wichita State University | Cardiff Metropolitan University | Jacksonville State University | Coker University | Virginia Tech (Alexandria) | University of Arizona College of Medicine, Phoenix | Middle Tennessee State University

33 AV/IT Industry Thought Leaders share their insights on the trends and technologies shaping the higher ed classroom today and in the future.

29 ProAV Products at the Head of the Class: All-in-One MicroLED and LED Displays, Wireless Collaboration Experiences, 4K Touch Display, Data Extender Kits, Ceiling Microphone, 4K/HD PTZ Cameras, Streaming Decoder, Collaboration Displays, Assistive Listening Solution, Laser Projector, Media Platform, AI-Driven Multi-Camera Video, USB Matrix Switcher, All-in-One Video Bar, TV Mount, Video Production Platform, and many more.

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