On Collaboration 2026: Mount-It! PRO
Firat Ozkan, Co-Founder, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Mount-It! PRO, shares insights into the trends and solutions shaping the modern workplace and collaboration spaces.
AVT Question: Please share insights into the trends and solutions shaping the modern workplace and collaboration spaces.
Thought Leader: Firat Ozkan, Co-Founder, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Mount-It! PRO
One emerging workplace trend often overlooked is physical adaptability. As organizations redesign offices for hybrid work, flexibility is no longer optional; it’s a structural concern.
As collaborative spaces evolve, technology must support constant reconfiguration. Meeting rooms shift purposes, displays move locations, and environments evolve faster than traditional fixtures were designed to handle. Mounting infrastructure is becoming a silent enabler of agility.
We expect to see increased emphasis on modular hardware that allows spaces to transform without reconstruction. Adjustable mounts, mobile installations, and ergonomic positioning will support healthier and more dynamic work environments.
There’s also a growing awareness of the physical relationship between people and technology. Screen height, viewing angles, and accessibility aren’t minor details; they influence fatigue, posture, and engagement. Ergonomics is becoming part of workplace strategy—not just facility planning.
Technology shouldn’t lock a space into a single purpose; it should empower teams to adapt to their environment as quickly as their work evolves.
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Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A storyteller at heart, Davis enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the evolving AV/IT industry. She develops and moderates AV/IT roundtables and co-hosts the AV/IT Summit. Davis explores the experiential ethos of the modern workplace and higher ed campus to provide insight into the drivers that will impact decisions. For more than 25 years, she has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer B2C publications, associations, and companies. Recently, she has become obsessed with the role of AI in the workplace.