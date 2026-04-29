On Collaboration 2026: Mount-It! PRO

AVT Question: Please share insights into the trends and solutions shaping the modern workplace and collaboration spaces.

Thought Leader: Firat Ozkan, Co-Founder, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Mount-It! PRO

One emerging workplace trend often overlooked is physical adaptability. As organizations redesign offices for hybrid work, flexibility is no longer optional; it’s a structural concern.

Technology shouldn’t lock a space into a single purpose; it should empower teams to adapt to their environment as quickly as their work evolves. Firat Ozkan, Co-Founder, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Mount-It! PRO

As collaborative spaces evolve, technology must support constant reconfiguration. Meeting rooms shift purposes, displays move locations, and environments evolve faster than traditional fixtures were designed to handle. Mounting infrastructure is becoming a silent enabler of agility.

We expect to see increased emphasis on modular hardware that allows spaces to transform without reconstruction. Adjustable mounts, mobile installations, and ergonomic positioning will support healthier and more dynamic work environments.

There’s also a growing awareness of the physical relationship between people and technology. Screen height, viewing angles, and accessibility aren’t minor details; they influence fatigue, posture, and engagement. Ergonomics is becoming part of workplace strategy—not just facility planning.

Technology shouldn’t lock a space into a single purpose; it should empower teams to adapt to their environment as quickly as their work evolves.