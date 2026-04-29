On Collaboration 2026: CableEZ

AVT Question: Please share insights into the trends and solutions shaping the modern workplace and collaboration spaces.

Thought Leader: Jeff Vandehoef, Co-Owner at CableEZ

We see the trend shifting from technology adoption to less technology friction. The modern office isn’t short on tools; it’s short on simplicity.

One of the most overlooked trends is operational ergonomics, or how technology physically integrates into the workspace. Employees are returning to offices that must compete with the comfort and efficiency of home setups. If cables are messy, connectivity is unreliable, or desks require troubleshooting just to start a meeting, then adoption drops fast.

Technology that disappears into the environment allows people to focus on collaboration—not cables. Jeff Vandehoef, Co-Owner at CableEZ

The next phase of workplace design is about removing micro-friction. Clean cable management, intuitive connections, and durable physical infrastructure may sound small, but these details shape the daily experience. When systems feel seamless, employees engage more confidently with shared technology.

We also expect to see sustainability influence infrastructure decisions. Reusable, serviceable, and modular connectivity solutions are gaining attention as organizations rethink waste and technology lifecycle costs.

Technology that disappears into the environment allows people to focus on collaboration—not cables. Sometimes the most powerful innovation is simply making things easier to use.