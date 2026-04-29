On Collaboration 2026: CableEZ
Jeff Vandehoef, Co-Owner at CableEZ, shares insights into the trends and solutions shaping the modern workplace and collaboration spaces.
AVT Question: Please share insights into the trends and solutions shaping the modern workplace and collaboration spaces.
Thought Leader: Jeff Vandehoef, Co-Owner at CableEZ
We see the trend shifting from technology adoption to less technology friction. The modern office isn’t short on tools; it’s short on simplicity.
One of the most overlooked trends is operational ergonomics, or how technology physically integrates into the workspace. Employees are returning to offices that must compete with the comfort and efficiency of home setups. If cables are messy, connectivity is unreliable, or desks require troubleshooting just to start a meeting, then adoption drops fast.
The next phase of workplace design is about removing micro-friction. Clean cable management, intuitive connections, and durable physical infrastructure may sound small, but these details shape the daily experience. When systems feel seamless, employees engage more confidently with shared technology.
We also expect to see sustainability influence infrastructure decisions. Reusable, serviceable, and modular connectivity solutions are gaining attention as organizations rethink waste and technology lifecycle costs.
Technology that disappears into the environment allows people to focus on collaboration—not cables. Sometimes the most powerful innovation is simply making things easier to use.
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Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A storyteller at heart, Davis enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the evolving AV/IT industry. She develops and moderates AV/IT roundtables and co-hosts the AV/IT Summit. Davis explores the experiential ethos of the modern workplace and higher ed campus to provide insight into the drivers that will impact decisions. For more than 25 years, she has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer B2C publications, associations, and companies. Recently, she has become obsessed with the role of AI in the workplace.