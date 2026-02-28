AV/IT Pain Points 2026: Panasonic Projector and Display Americas

AVT Question: Please address pain points faced by AV/IT departments today and share insight into how your company supports AV/IT end users in creating a successful installation.

Thought Leader: Howard Rose, Senior Product Manager at Panasonic Projector and Display Americas

Across organizations of all types, visual technologies are transforming the way people collaborate, communicate, and engage with information.

Higher education, for example, is experiencing a rapid expansion in the adoption of advanced visual technologies, from immersive classrooms featuring projection mapping on all four walls to on-campus esports arenas showcasing gameplay in 4K. Eighty-three percent of students currently interact with projectors regularly, and one in four higher-ed IT decision makers expect 4K projectors will improve learning experiences.

As visual technology becomes more sophisticated, so does system complexity." —Howard Rose, Senior Product Manager at Panasonic Projector and Display Americas

As visual technology becomes more sophisticated, so does system complexity. AV/IT leaders increasingly note that while advanced features open the door to richer instructional experiences, they can also introduce more pain points. For faculty and students, this added complexity can result in steeper learning curves, more frequent support requests, and inconsistent classroom experiences. For unified AV/IT teams, it adds pressure to maintain reliable performance across campuses.

A second emerging pain point is the growing need for flexible, easy-to-use solutions that can support diverse teaching styles and quickly adapt to different learning scenarios. As immersive projection becomes more common, institutions are finding that successful activation depends not just on advanced capabilities, but on how easily those capabilities can be deployed, operated, and supported by everyday users. AV/IT teams are looking for systems that integrate smoothly into existing infrastructure, offer intuitive operation for faculty, and enable scalable management across campus. In fact, a recent survey found that higher education institutions are willing to pay up to 28 percent more for projectors that excel in reliability.

By selecting the right tools and tailoring them to instructional environments, AV/IT departments can create reliable, immersive learning experiences while minimizing support challenges and future-proofing classrooms for evolving educational demands.