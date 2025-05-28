Audience Engagement 2025: ViewSonic

AVT Question: Please share insights on emerging trends, best practices for creating high-quality content that engages audiences, and choosing the best tools for production.

Thought Leader: Jeff Muto, Product Marketing Director at ViewSonic

Creative content is a primary way of engaging audiences and capturing their attention. It’s a fundamental way to communicate, share information, and connect with audiences. Advancements in technology, both in software and hardware, have allowed creators in the ProAV market to develop larger-than-life content. The shift from analog to digital has made media creation and distribution easier to produce, store, and deliver to various displays—from interactive to dvLED.

In the world of content creation, color accuracy and the delivery of large media files are a necessity. The colors seen on a desktop monitor must be true to life to ensure that the work generated is represented accurately across various mediums and platforms. Hardware with connections such as Thunderbolt 4 is needed as it has a higher bandwidth to be able to move the creative files from the desktop to a large-format display.

For the ProAV market, where the final output is communicated on larger-than-life displays and screens, color accuracy means that the colors on the work monitor should match the final product. This consistency is crucial for maintaining the integrity of the work, whether developing XR/AR/VR content or content that is loaded with other types of visual effects.

Many industries have specific color standards, such as sRGB, Adobe RGB, and DCI-P3. These standards endeavor to ensure that the large-format and commercial displays, digital signage products, and big-screen monitors and projectors can maintain high color accuracy to cover these color spaces, but also be able to transfer the files from one location to another.

As digital signage and display hardware move to higher resolutions and bigger screen sizes, the color accuracy and speed at which the content is delivered are essential for creators who strive for excellence in their work.