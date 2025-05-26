Audience Engagement 2025: HDBaseT Alliance

AVT Question: Please share insights on emerging trends, best practices for creating high-quality content that engages audiences, and choosing the best tools for production.

Thought Leader: Effi Goldstein, President at HDBaseT Alliance

As ProAV technology continues to evolve, so too do audience expectations. Larger displays, higher-quality projection, and immersive technologies like AI, AR, and VR have set a new standard for not just how content is delivered, but how it’s experienced. Today’s audiences, and especially the younger generations, don’t want to consume content—they expect to engage with it on a personal level.

One of the most effective ways to meet this challenge is by leveraging multiple cameras that are connected to a central, real-time compute unit that detects the user’s location and gestures and customizes the content and facilitates real-time interaction. The result is more customized experiences, such as those that we are already seeing, for example, with in-store digital signage that adjusts to individual shopper preferences, or theme park attractions that adapt to guest reactions. In short, passive experiences are quickly being replaced by dynamic, responsive ones built around the user, and this is just the tip of the iceberg.

As future technology-immersed generations continue to drive demand for deeper engagement, AV professionals must make the effort to stay ahead of both understanding the new tools being introduced as well as implementing them seamlessly. Manufacturers and software developers will, of course, continue to innovate, but it’s up to AV integrators, installers, and designers to bring everything together in an integrated and engaging experience.