Win Big at The Digital Signage Event

The Digital Signage Event (DSE)—held virtually this Thursday—will bring a full day of education, networking, and giveaways galore.

Attendee will have the opportunity to win a variety of prizes from sponsoring manufacturers in the Passport to Prizes* contest. To be eligible for the drawing, attendees will need to visit all of the exhibitors in the virtual hall. Qualified attendees with the top scores will automatically be entered to win prizes.

Join Us on March 4 at DSE! Visit thedigitalsignageevent.com to register.

In addition, attendees will be rewarded for being social. AVNation and Systems Contractor News will give away three $50 Visa gift cards** for the tweets with the most engagement on Twitter or LinkedIn using #DSE2021 and #AVTweeps.

"We pride ourselves on the interactivity of our virtual events, and we're rewarding attendees who truly engage with the platform" said Megan A. Dutta, content director, Systems Contractor News. "Through the generosity of our sponsors like Vistar Media, Planar, and more, we're able to gift attendees with prizes for simply participating in the event."

Passport to Prizes include:

—Planar SL5564K 4K LCD Display

—$100 Visa Gift Card from Vistar Media

—Hall Technologies swag bag that includes a t-shirt, water bottle, and $250 Visa gift carrd

—Peerless-AV swag bag that includes a backpack, water bottle, notebook, and $50 gift card

—Free 60-day trial of 22Miles software with complimentary training

—$100 Visa Gift Card from Crimson AV

—Muxlab Video Capture & Recorder

—Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

For more information or to register, visit thedigitalsignageevent.com. Registration closes at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 3.

*Passport to Prizes Details

To be eligible for the drawing, attendees will need to visit all of the exhibitors in the virtual hall. Participants will receive 10 points for every booth visit, and 20 points for every chatroom engagement with the sponsors. Qualified attendees with the top scores will automatically be entered to win prizes. Attendees do not need to be present to win and the judges' decisions are final.

**#DSE2021 Social Details

Attendees must use both #DSE2021 and #AVTweeps on Twitter for consideration. The three tweets with the most engagement (shares, likes, etc.) will win a $50 Visa (or the like) gift card. Attendees do not need to be present to win and the judges' decisions are final.