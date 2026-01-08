Sports AV 2026: DVIGear

AVT Question: Please share insights on emerging trends and technologies that help engage fans, distribute audio and video in near real-time, and make a difference in sporting venues and esports arenas.

Thought Leader: Lisa Barlow Flournoy, Marketing Support Manager at DVIGear

Visitors to the SDVoE booth at ISE and InfoComm shows have experienced the benefits of 10GbE AVoIP technology behind the wheel of DVIGear’s DisplayNet Formula IP racing rig. The demonstration provides a fun and exciting way to experience the real-world advantages of SDVoE, especially the high-quality imaging and zero frame latency. High-resolution images require significant bandwidth. Unlike lesser AVoIP platforms, SDVoE utilizes 10G Ethernet technology that has been widely used in data centers all over the world for decades. SDVoE technology ensures that images do not suffer from compression artifacts that would otherwise degrade picture quality.

High-performance signal distribution is key to engaging and stimulating esports events. Robust features of the SDVoE 10GbE platform make it ideal for these applications." —Lisa Barlow Flournoy, Marketing Support Manager at DVIGear

SDVoE 10GbE systems operate in real time with no visible latency. Latency is the delay between the transmission and reception devices in a system. For example, the synchronization between the action taken with a mouse, or in this case, a steering wheel, and the appearance of that action in a reception device, such as a large 4K monitor. The latency between an action and the resulting image is very annoying (think of a video where the audio is out of sync). Latency is often a problem on other AVoIP platforms, but not with SDVoE. A racing simulator demonstrates the spontaneity possible with SDVoE. Technically, there is some latency, but it is so low that human perception cannot detect it. However, this is not the case with other AVoIP technologies. A delay of just a few frames in a simulator can make the difference between taking the high-speed turn successfully or crashing.

