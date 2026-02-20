Cindy’s Favorite Booth at ISE 2026, Plus 5 Runners Up

Cindy's Favorite Booth at ISE 2026 Epson - YouTube Watch On

If you want to attract attendees to your booth, create a spectacle. And Epson did just that—a spectacular spectacle.

I passed by the Epson booth every day during ISE 2026 in Barcelona, and it was packed with attendees, especially around a stunning, dimensional, and immersive art installation.

On the last day of the show, there were finally a few moments when I could experience the installation without a hundred other people.

From the outside, the hanging plexiglass-like panels were changing colors, creating a beautiful art installation. But it wasn’t until I got closer that I realized there was an opening that invited the participant inside. Once inside, the projected images combined with the mirrors on the ceiling and floor transported me into a tunnel of undulating rectangles that changed color as they sped past.

A huge shoutout to Epson and the creative team for taking the digital experience to the next level.

Runners Up

I’m a sucker for creative and immersive digital experiences. Here are five more booths from ISE 2026 that caught my attention.

For as many years as I have been going to the shows, I’ve always been in awe of the projection-mapping Christie applies to sculptural elements. They didn’t disappoint this year.

For the past few years, LG has created a show-stopper at the corner of their booth. So many people were stopped taking in the experience, it was a challenge getting through that aisle—a small price to pay. It goes floor to ceiling and always draws a crowd. The creative team knocked it out of the park again this year. And, I meant it when I said “show-stopper.” I wouldn’t change a thing.

If anyone is still wondering where the crown jewels stolen from the Louvre are, it was “clear” that the creative team from Absen is in the know. Check out that transparent screen!

Planar has always created an attraction. I was particularly impressed with the “center-hung” oval over the booth. I loved seeing the construction of all the panels on the back. Of course, the moving display was also very cool.

And for the past few years, if I want to sneak away from the crowds and escape into another world, Optoma has created just the space for it. Thank you!

These are only a few of the amazing experiences from ISE 2026. It gets better every year.

