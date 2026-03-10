Celebrating Women in AV/IT 2026: Hope Roth

Hope Roth, Founder and Chief Technologist at Corvid AVL

How long have you been part of the AV/IT industry, and how did you get into it? I’ve been in the industry for over 15 years now. Which is wild, because I swear it was just yesterday that I graduated from college with no idea what I wanted to be when I grew up. I have a BS in Computer Science, but we were in a mini-recession, and I couldn’t find a job. I ended up doing desktop support at a university, and they asked me to help out with the classrooms. It was love at first service call. In other words, like so many folks in AV, I pretty much fell into it.

You've got a technical background. What inspired you? I’ve always loved to tinker. I played with blocks and LEGO as a child. We also had a home computer when they were still called “word processors.” For as long as I can remember, I always wanted to know “why?” Computer science came easily to me because I already knew how to recognize patterns and think logically.

Studies have shown that the computer science gap starts when children are still very young. We learn by playing. Video games are a great way to learn how to think in terms of “if this, then that.” I am very much the auntie who gives blocks as presents to the little girls in my life.

What is your role at your organization? I’m a solo entrepreneur these days. I do it all! My primary service is to provide freelance control programming. I also write articles, host webinars, and offer technical consulting. I have some projects in the pipeline that I’m super excited about. They combine technical knowledge with creativity, which is my favorite kind of work. When you start your own business, the administrative tasks can be a real shock. Sometimes I work all afternoon and wonder exactly what I accomplished. It’s such a relief to open a code editor and create something tangible.

I love the flexibility of being my own boss. I use my flexibility to spend quality time with my daughter, attend French lessons, and practice lyra (aerial hoop).

Do you have advice for young women starting in our industry? Ask lots of questions... but never undercut yourself. There is power in acknowledging that you don’t know everything (literally, nobody can). At the same time, I see so many women say things like, “Well, I’m no expert but…” and “I don’t know much but…” People will try to underestimate you, so don’t do their dirty work for them. Instead, be curious. Smart questions will help you learn and will show that you know enough about a subject to formulate smart questions!

What would you like readers to know on a personal side? My family moved to France last fall! That’s a pretty big one. It’s been quite the ride, but I’m so grateful for the opportunity. I’ve been documenting some of our adventures at hoperoth.com/blog.

