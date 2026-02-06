Here's How PPDS Just 'Redefined Elemental Expectations for Digital Signage'

PPDS has launched its new Philips Signage 2000 Series, bringing UHD digital signage back to basics. Designed for installations inside retail stores, corporate offices, hotel lobbies, bars, cafes or restaurants, museum exhibits, school corridors, and more, the Philips Signage 2000 Series launches in a range of screen sizes to suit, including 43, 50, 55, and 65 inches.

[The Art of Digital Signage]

Portrait or landscape mountable, each display has been designed to pack a punch, equipped with a stunning 4K UHD, 400 nits of brightness, finessed with a stylish, even bezel design for a premium presentation. Joining the Philips Signage 5000 Series and the Philips Stretch 3150 Series, the Philips Signage 2000 Series joins the ever expanding professional Android SoC family of Philips Professional Displays. Powered by Android 14, offering trusted connectivity and security built in, as well as seamless integration and enhanced performance.

The Philips Signage 2000 Series can be managed and monitored remotely using the newly upgraded Philips Wave platform. This cloud platform puts AV/IT managers fully in control, with simplified installation and set up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists, and setting power schedules.

For complete peace of mind, particularly for more demanding commercial applications, the Philips Signage 2000 Series also features PPDS’ exclusive FailOver technology, which ensures screens never go blank, automatically playing back up content on screen in the unlikely event of a media player failure.

“At PPDS, we don’t believe in barriers, and we work hard to ensure we provide solutions that support the many, rather than the few," said Andrea Barbuti, global product management lead EMEA at PPDS. "The Philips Signage 2000 Series brings signage right back to basics, equipped to support and satisfy simpler integrations that don’t require some of the bells and whistles found on our more premium offerings.”