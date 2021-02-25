Products and Services You Can't Miss at The Digital Signage Event

On March 4, The Digital Signage Event will take a deep dive into the ever-expanding world of digital signage.

The day will feature panels on topics ranging from video walls to digital signage software to DOOH—with 4.75 AVIXA RUs available to attendees—and will have a virtual exhibit hall filled with the hottest digital signage innovations.

Here are the products and services you can't miss at the event.

Planar HRO Series

(Image credit: Planar)

Planar HRO Series fine pitch outdoor LED video walls are built for close-up daylight viewing, featuring 3,500-nit brightness and a 16:9 aspect ratio. Offering some of the finest pixel pitches available for outdoor LED displays, 1.5 millimeter and 1.9 millimeter, the series delivers impactful visual experiences for audiences even in direct sunlight.

Hall Technologies HIVE Control

(Image credit: Hall Technologies)

The HIVE Control system leverages modern IoT, legacy control, and automation systems to deliver an end-to-end AV solution. Hall Technologies' subscription-based native cloud platform allows its customers to configure, modify, analyze, and scale without the cost of licenses or per room costs.

Peerless-AV Seamless Kitted Series dvLED Mounting Systems

(Image credit: Peerless-AV)

Peerless-AV says its Seamless Kitted Series dvLED Mounting Systems set the bar for high-quality design while achieving top aesthetic results for unique applications. Offering a slim, space-saving, and aesthetically-appealing design, the Kitted Series can be adapted to support all dvLED video wall needs, ensuring the top aesthetic results.

Hiperwall Hidralink—Available From Synnex

Hiperwall’s HidraLink software—available exclusively through Synnex— provides users a low-cost solution for displaying individual desktop applications on up to eight HDMI displays, keeping organizations connected and decision makers informed. HidraLink is designed to be ideal for business signage, emergency response, retail, data monitoring, and other applications.

22Miles Protection-as-a-Service Suite

(Image credit: 22Miles)

Protection-as-a-Service (PaaS) solutions operate within a customizable software platform to address evolving public safety measures through digital signage and wayfinding. The suite includes TempDefend facial and body temperature detection software, Touchless Touch voice and gesture activation, Secure Mobile Control for any OS with a QR code scan, and the Digital Notifications Suite.

Broadsign

(Image credit: Broadsign)

Light up the world with Broadsign's digital signage platform. Broadsign’s software helps media owners unlock the full value of their network through automation, business optimization, and support for programmatic media sales. Users can generate revenue from their network with specialized sales tools backed by powerful optimization engines., reach new buyers with programmatic ad sales, efficiently manage digital media with the company's content management system, and deliver campaigns across a network of any size with automated workflows.

Crimson AV Unistrut Menu Board Mount

(Image credit: Crimson AV)

Crimson AV's Unistrut Video Wall Mount with 8 Alignment Points & Push-In/Pop-Out Technology is designed for ease of use and installation; the VWG3U unistrut menu board mount makes installing video wall systems quick and simple. Mounting directly to unistrut channels in minutes, even large configurations can be quickly assembled by a single installer. Alignment is made easy with eightt different adjustment points, and no tools are required for wall break adjustments, ideal in situations involving uneven walls. One touch lock-and-key mechanism keeps the display secure, while the push-in/pop-out technology ensures fast display servicing.

Dell 86-Inch 4K Interactive Monitor

(Image credit: Dell)

Dell says its 86-inch display (model C8621QT) delivers intelligent, responsive technology for improved collaboration. The design features 20-points of touch and integrated speakers. This interactive touch monitor seamlessly integrates an optional Dell OptiPlex Micro PC, which allows IT to select the best option for your business needs and provides all-in-one convenience.

Muxlab 4K Digital Signage Player Plus with MuxLab DigiSign Plus Software

(Image credit: Muxlab)

The MuxLab DigiSign Plus CMS works with the 4K Digital Signage Player Plus and allows users to easily create, arrange, manage, and schedule video, images, audio, and HTML content from a variety of sources, including content streaming via an H.264/H.265 codec over a local Ethernet network, the Internet, via internal memory, and external USB 3.0 memory devices.

Sony Bravia 4K HDR Professional Display

(Image credit: Sony)

The FW-100BZ40J is robust and rigid and designed for a wide range of B2B applications. A new Cognitive Processor XR delivers superb picture quality, amazing color, contrast, and clarity. High brightness of 600-nit (typical)/940-nit (peak) is achieved. A powerful Android OS SoC platform ensures fast boot-up, smooth apps and a seamless user experience.

To see all of these products and more, register for The Digital Signage Event by 6 p.m. ET on March 3 at thedigitalsignageevent.com