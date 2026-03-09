Celebrating Women in AV/IT 2026: Suzanne Racz

PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays, has remained a strong advocate for promoting equality and gender diversity in the workplace and has a proud record in supporting individuals—regardless of background, preferences, beliefs, or indeed gender—for the betterment of the business and people's careers.

As in previous years, PPDS continues to see positive trends in the number of women seeking to begin or advance their careers in the AV industry, while also seeing key team members excel in local, international, and global management positions. As of IWD 2026, the ratio of women in its teams stands at 29 percent.

Suzanne Racz, Global Product Marketing Manager at PPDS

Suzanne Racz is celebrating over three years in her role as Global Product Marketing Manager at PPDS. With a career spanning more than 20 years, devoted almost exclusively to audiovisual and imaging solutions technologies, Racz is regarded among her peers as a force for success. She plays a central role in bringing together product managers, engineers, technology partners, and solutions partners, as well as operations, marketing, and more, to bring the portfolio of Philips Professional Displays to market.

With a CV that has seen her thrive at some of the world’s best-known brands, such as Cisco, among others, Racz is also a qualified life coach, which has seen her help the next wave of talent find their path and succeed in their careers. She shares insights into her journey and offers career advice for young women.

What first attracted you to pursue a career in AV? The AV industry drew me in because it sits at the intersection of technology, communication, and human experience. It’s a dynamic and quickly evolving space where innovation directly shapes how people connect, collaborate, and learn.

How would you describe the representation of women in the industry when you started in the industry, and how has that changed today? When I started in the imaging industry, female representation was rather low. It wasn’t unusual to be the only woman in the room. Today in tech, the numbers are still not balanced, but the shift is real. Companies like PPDS now have close to 30% female representation, and more women are entering technical, commercial, and marketing roles than ever before. Progress is steady, even if the industry still has work to do.

Before joining PPDS, did you experience any obstacles or adversity in your career that you would attribute to gender? Not at all. Visibility and encouragement make a difference. All companies where I worked in the past were working to create an inclusive culture.

At PPDS specifically, how would you describe the representation of women, and how has this changed in the time you have been there? PPDS has made meaningful progress. At 29% female representation globally, the company is ahead of some peers in the AV sector. In my time here, I’ve seen more women join across departments and be promoted into manager roles. The culture genuinely supports equality—not as a slogan, but as a practice. Indeed, for sales, there has been a shift in some countries in particular, and certainly in our DACH region, with 45% females, in France, with 50% females, and the UK, which is now at 55% females. In our headquarters, the ratio is even more, for instance, in our marketing team, we have over 80% females.

What do you enjoy most about being a leading member of PPDS and the AV industry as a whole? AV technology shapes how people work and communicate, and being part of that evolution is energising. At PPDS, I do extremely value the openness—the ability to collaborate, share ideas, and help shape global product strategy. It’s not about who or what you are; we work as one team.

There have been a growing number of events and initiatives focused on women’s empowerment, such as those held at ISE and InfoComm. How do you feel about those? They’re incredibly important. In an industry where women are still quite underrepresented, these events create visibility, community, and momentum. They give women a platform, help build networks, and signal to the wider industry that inclusion isn’t optional—it’s essential.

Likewise, events such as the Hackathon at ISE inspire the next generations into the industry. As sponsors of the Sustainability Track, we have been genuinely enthused by the number of young women taking part. And watching the engineering pathways in many industries inspiring many more females to enter, the trend looks set to continue.

What would your advice be to women looking to advance their careers in the AV industry? Be confident in your expertise, stay curious, and don’t hesitate to take up space. Build relationships, seek mentors, and keep developing your skills. Don’t hide in the shadows. Bring your perspective; it’s valuable.

Do you think more should be done to encourage or at least help younger women understand the career opportunities available via the AV industry? Many young women simply don’t realise how diverse the career paths can be. Indeed, talking to many peers—male or female—people fall into this industry by chance, rather than setting out in that direction. Outreach to schools, universities, and early career programs would make a real difference. The earlier we show what’s possible, the more balanced the industry’s future will be. We at PPDS are focusing on these activities within the framework of activities such as the annual hackathon at ISE, as well as offering opportunities for students and interns to gain experience with us around the world.

If you could speak to a classroom of young women today, what would your message to them be? Technology needs your voice. Don’t let the current gender balance discourage you—let it motivate you. The AV industry is full of opportunity, creativity, and innovation, and there is space for you to thrive and shape the future.

